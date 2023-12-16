Advertiser Disclosure
6 New Year’s Resolutions From the Roaring ’20s: Money Lessons You Can Apply Today

3 min Read
By Elizabeth Constantineau, AI Editor
The Roaring ’20s, an era of unprecedented economic growth and cultural change, offers timeless financial insights. The New Year’s resolutions made during this decade, focusing on prosperity and fiscal responsibility, provide valuable money lessons that are still applicable in today’s financial world.

6 New Year’s Resolutions From the Roaring ’20s

In the 1920s, a period marked by economic growth and social change, key principles for financial health were established. These principles from the ’20s are still relevant, linking the past’s focus on prosperity with modern financial planning techniques. Here are several resolutions from that era, reinterpreted to provide guidance for today’s financial management.

Wise Financial Management

In the 1920s, a common resolution was to save diligently for the future. This concept remains a cornerstone of sound financial planning. Today, this translates to creating and maintaining an emergency fund for unforeseen expenses and consistently contributing to retirement savings for long-term security.

Investing Wisely

The 1920s saw a surge in stock market interest, leading people to invest in hopes of prosperity. The lesson here is in making smart investment choices. In contemporary times, this means building a diversified investment portfolio and investing regularly through methods like dollar-cost averaging, which helps in navigating market fluctuations.

Living Within Means

Despite the era’s extravagance, there was an awareness of the dangers of excessive debt. Living within one’s means was a key resolution. Today, this practice is just as important. It involves budgeting effectively, managing expenses wisely and using credit responsibly to avoid high-interest debt.

Continuous Learning

With the emergence of new financial products and services, there was an emphasis on staying financially educated. Today, this involves continually enhancing one’s financial literacy, understanding economic trends and seeking professional financial advice when necessary.

Giving Back

The spirit of philanthropy and community support was also evident in the 1920s. Today, this can be reflected in regular charitable contributions and active involvement in community-driven financial initiatives or volunteer work.

Adapting To Economic Changes

The 1920s were a time of economic highs, but it also led to the Great Depression at the decade’s end. A common resolution during that era would have been to develop resilience against economic fluctuations. Today, this translates into creating New Year’s resolutions focused on preparing for potential downturns. This involves diversifying investments and establishing a financial plan versatile enough to endure market changes.

Final Take

The financial resolutions from the Roaring ’20s — saving for the future, investing wisely, living within means, continuous learning, giving back and adapting to economic changes — hold significant relevance in our current times. These enduring principles from a century ago can guide us in making informed financial decisions, paving the way for personal stability and community prosperity as we navigate the complexities of modern economic landscapes.

