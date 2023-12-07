Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

Personal Loans: 10 Things To Know About The Approval Process

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Young smiling couple signing a loan stock photo
fizkes / iStock.com

Navigating the world of personal loans can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to understanding the approval process. Whether you’re looking to consolidate debt, finance a major purchase, or cover unexpected expenses, knowing the ins and outs of loan approval can make a significant difference. Here are ten key things to keep in mind.

1. Your Credit Score Matters

Your credit score is perhaps the most critical factor in determining loan approval. It reflects your creditworthiness based on past financial behavior. A higher score increases your chances of approval and secures lower interest rates.

2. Your Income Matters

Lenders want assurance that you have a steady income to repay the loan. Be prepared to provide proof of income through pay stubs, tax returns, or bank statements. A consistent employment history also strengthens your application.

3. Pay Attention To Your Debt-to-Income Ratio

This ratio compares your monthly debt payments to your monthly income. A lower debt-to-income ratio is favorable as it indicates you aren’t overly burdened by debt and are more likely to manage additional loan repayments.

4. Collateral Can Help

Secured loans require collateral, like a car or home, which can lead to higher loan amounts and lower interest rates. However, remember that you risk losing the asset if you default on the loan.

Investing for Everyone

5. Understand Different Loan Types

There are various types of personal loans, including secured, unsecured, fixed-rate, and variable-rate loans. Each comes with its own set of terms and conditions, so it’s important to understand what suits your needs best.

6. The Impact of Loan Purpose

Be clear about why you need the loan. Lenders might view a loan for debt consolidation more favorably than one for a vacation. Your loan purpose can influence the approval process and terms.

7. Interest Rates and Fees

Pay close attention to the interest rates and any associated fees (like origination or late payment fees). These can significantly affect the overall cost of your loan.

8. Read the Fine Print

It’s essential to understand all terms and conditions of the loan agreement, including the repayment schedule, interest rate, and any penalties for early repayment or late payments.

9. The Importance of Shopping Around

Don’t settle for the first offer. Shop around to compare rates, terms, and fees from various lenders. Online lenders, credit unions, and traditional banks all offer personal loans with varying terms.

10. Prepare for a Hard Credit Inquiry

When you apply for a loan, lenders will perform a hard credit inquiry, which can temporarily lower your credit score. Too many hard inquiries in a short period can significantly impact your credit score, so only apply when you’re serious about taking out a loan.

The Bottom Line

Securing a personal loan requires understanding the approval process, which hinges on factors like your credit score, income, debt-to-income ratio, and the type of loan you’re seeking. Being prepared and informed can greatly improve your chances of getting approved under favorable terms.

Investing for Everyone

Always remember to read the fine print, compare offers, and be aware of how applying for loans impacts your credit score. With the right approach, a personal loan can be a valuable tool in managing your financial health.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

7 Vintage Electronics That Actually Aren’t Worth Any Money

Money

7 Vintage Electronics That Actually Aren't Worth Any Money

December 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Financial Red Flags You Must Catch Before It’s Too Late

Money

8 Financial Red Flags You Must Catch Before It's Too Late

December 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Upper Middle Class

Wealth

8 Key Signs You've Made It to the Upper Middle Class

December 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 10 Cities Have the Most Financially Stressed People — But Location Isn’t the Only Factor Causing Money Woes

Money

These 10 Cities Have the Most Financially Stressed People -- But Location Isn't the Only Factor Causing Money Woes

December 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I Doubled My Income in a Year — Here’s How

Money

I Doubled My Income in a Year -- Here's How

December 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Hunting Rare Coins Worth Thousands? 7 Strategies and 7 Websites To Determine Value Quickly

Wealth

Hunting Rare Coins Worth Thousands? 7 Strategies and 7 Websites To Determine Value Quickly

December 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are the Obstacles I Faced as a Woman Building Wealth

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are the Obstacles I Faced as a Woman Building Wealth

December 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Money Traps To Avoid If You Live on Just a Social Security Check

Money

9 Money Traps To Avoid If You Live on Just a Social Security Check

December 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 15 Things To Sell in Your Home To Make Money

Money

Rachel Cruze: 15 Things To Sell in Your Home To Make Money

December 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Make Money With AI: 7 Ways It Can Improve Your Investing

Money

Make Money With AI: 7 Ways It Can Improve Your Investing

December 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Things Millionaires Do With Their Money That the Middle Class Can Learn From

Wealth

5 Things Millionaires Do With Their Money That the Middle Class Can Learn From

December 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don’t

Wealth

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don't

December 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Real Estate: 4 Fast-Growing Cities With Exponential Job Growth Opportunities

Money

Real Estate: 4 Fast-Growing Cities With Exponential Job Growth Opportunities

December 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 That Could Now Be Worth a Fortune

Wealth

5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 That Could Now Be Worth a Fortune

December 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things the Middle Class Doesn’t Spend Enough Money On

Money

7 Things the Middle Class Doesn't Spend Enough Money On

December 05, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Vintage Electronics in Your House That Could Be Worth a Lot of Money

Money

10 Vintage Electronics in Your House That Could Be Worth a Lot of Money

December 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!