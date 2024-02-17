Rachel Cruze’s Best Frugal Advice

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rachel Cruze strongly believes that frugal living can improve anyone’s financial situation. During The Rachel Cruze Show, she offers viewers advice on how to manage their money so they can live a life they truly love.

Cruze’s advice isn’t just about saving money; it’s about living a richer life without the burden of debt. Here are some of her top frugal living tips.

Understand Your Money Personality

One of Cruze’s foundational pieces of advice is to understand your money personality. She believes that recognizing whether you’re a spender or a saver by nature is the key to managing your finances effectively.

This self-awareness allows you to tailor your budgeting and saving strategies to fit your natural tendencies, making it easier to stick to your financial goals. By embracing your money personality, you can find creative ways to save money without feeling restricted.

Create a Zero-Based Budget

Cruze advocates for the zero-based budgeting method, where every dollar has a job. This approach involves assigning every dollar you earn to a specific category so that your income minus your expenses equals zero.

This method encourages accountability and ensures that you’re making the most of your income. Giving every dollar a purpose makes you less likely to overspend and more likely to reach your financial goals.

Cut Back on Non-Essentials

A significant part of Cruze’s frugal advice revolves around evaluating your spending habits and cutting back on non-essential expenses. She encourages people to differentiate between wants and needs, suggesting that cutting back on the former can lead to substantial savings.

This might mean dining out less frequently, opting for a less expensive phone plan, or canceling unused subscriptions. The key is to find areas where you can reduce spending without drastically altering your lifestyle.

Use Cash Envelopes for Variable Expenses

To avoid overspending on variable expenses like groceries, dining out, and entertainment, Cruze recommends the cash envelope system. This involves allocating a set amount of cash for each category and placing it in separate envelopes.

Once the cash in an envelope is gone, you can’t spend any more in that category until the next budgeting period. This tactile approach to budgeting helps you visually see and feel your spending, making it easier to stick to your budget.

Save for Big Purchases

Cruze emphasizes the importance of saving for big purchases rather than relying on credit. Whether it’s a car, a vacation, or a new appliance, she advises setting aside a little money each month until you have enough to pay for the item in full. This approach not only saves you from paying interest but also encourages patience and planning, which are essential components of a frugal lifestyle.

Embrace Contentment

Perhaps one of the most profound pieces of advice from Cruze is to embrace contentment. In a society driven by consumerism, finding satisfaction in what you already have can be a powerful tool for financial freedom. Cruze encourages individuals to focus on their blessings rather than constantly seeking more. This mindset shift can lead to mindful spending, increased savings, and ultimately, a more fulfilling life.

Bottom Line

Cruze’s frugal advice is not just about cutting costs; it’s about making intentional choices that align with your financial goals and values. You can live a frugal yet rich life by understanding your money personality, creating a zero-based budget, cutting back on non-essentials, using cash envelopes, saving for big purchases, and embracing contentment.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

