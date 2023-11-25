Rachel Cruze: The Danger of Receiving a Lump Sum of Money

Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

Receiving a large sum of money can seem like a dream come true, but according to personal finance expert Rachel Cruze, it can quickly become a pitfall. During an episode of The Ramsey Show, she outlined the dangers that come with acquiring a lump sum of money. She advises against relying on such windfalls as a solution to financial problems. Here’s why gradual debt repayment is the best choice.

Easy Money, Easy Go

When you suddenly get a significant amount of money all at once, it can feel like hitting the jackpot. During The Ramsey Show, Cruze warns that this windfall can actually lead to more problems than solutions. The reason? Getting money easily can make you think it will always come easy. But money doesn’t grow on trees, and if you spend it without thinking, you might end up right back where you started. Cruze says it’s important to establish the right mindset and make necessary behavior changes.

The Illusion of Wealth

A lump sum of money, whether from an inheritance, lottery, or a bonus, can create an illusion of wealth. It makes you feel rich overnight. However, Cruze points out that feeling rich and being financially secure are two different things. If your habits don’t change, that money can disappear as quickly as it came.

Behavior Change is Key

Cruze insists that behavior change is critical when you receive a lump sum. Without learning to manage your money, you might pay off your debt today, but then what? If you don’t change your spending habits, you’re likely to fall back into debt again. It’s not about the money you have; it’s about how you use it.

The Pain of Payment

There’s something about paying off debt gradually that sticks with you. It’s painful to watch your hard-earned money go toward debt each month. However, according to Cruze, this pain is necessary. It teaches you a valuable lesson about the consequences of overspending and the importance of budgeting.

Learning the Hard Way

Paying off debt slowly isn’t just about the pain. It’s a learning process. With each payment, you understand more about where your money goes and why you should keep track of it. This knowledge can help prevent future financial missteps.

Staying Out of Debt

The goal isn’t just to get out of debt; it’s to stay out. Cruze believes that when you pay off debt slowly, you’re more likely to learn your lesson and make lasting changes. These changes help you stay out of debt for good.

The Takeaway

Cruze’s message is clear: true financial security comes from the right habits, not just a one-time windfall. If you’re lucky enough to receive a lump sum, treat it as an opportunity to change your financial behavior for the better. That way, you’re not just rich for a moment, but well-off for a lifetime.

