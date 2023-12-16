5 Key Signs You’re Financially Prepared for a Major Life Change

fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Change is a constant part of life, but there are key events — both expected and unexpected — that it can help to prepare for. This could be milestones like getting married, starting a family, buying a house or retiring. But it could also include sudden tragedies like illness or losing a loved one.

It’s often difficult to fully prepare for something until it happens, but it does help to be on solid financial footing. Reviewing your financial plan and bolstering your money will help you weather whatever comes your way.

But how do you know you’re prepared? Here are some signs that you’re in good financial standing.

1. You Have a Solid Emergency Fund

An emergency fund ensures you can cover unexpected expenses without dipping into other funds or relying on credit to cover you. This, in turn, can help you avoid debt. Many Americans don’t have any emergency savings. In this case, saving something — even a tiny amount — is better than nothing.

Emergencies come in different shapes and sizes. Sometimes, it’s a one-time expense, like a $400 car repair. Other times, a job loss or medical emergency can last for weeks (or months) and reduce or eliminate your income sources. In those cases, having a rainy day fund can serve as a safety net, keeping you from falling into debt or experiencing other financial calamities like losing your apartment because you can’t cover rent.

Most experts recommend saving between three to six months’ worth of expenses in a separate savings account, though you may need to save more depending on your situation. For example, freelancers with unpredictable incomes or large families may want to consider saving up more to protect themselves adequately.

2. You Have a Budgeting Strategy That Works for You

It’s impossible to financially prepare for anything if you don’t know where your money is going each month. Tracking your spending and following a budget is often the least-liked aspect of personal finance, but it’s necessary.

It’s often not enough to have a general sense of your cash flow — you need to know how much you spend in certain areas of your life. Many people underestimate how much they spend, especially when it comes to smaller costs like monthly subscription fees or daily coffee orders.

Having a clear budget can help you identify your money habits, where you’re spending the most, and areas you can cut back on. This comes especially handy during major life changes, when you may need to shift your spending or adapt your budget quickly.

3. You’ve Reduced (or Eliminated) Debt

Debt is one of the biggest obstacles to being financially free. It can restrict your ability to save money or pay your bills — and if emergencies pop up, it can worsen your financial health.

The more your debt grows, the harder it can be to pay it off. It can severely reduce your credit score, making it harder to qualify for new loans, a new apartment, or even a job. Debt can also lead to emotional and mental stress (some studies have shown it can also affect your physical health).

If you’re going through a major life change, the last thing you want to think about is dealing with your debt. That’s why it’s essential to address your debt now, so you’re in a better position to handle the financial obligations that come with that change. If you have high-interest debt, like credit cards or personal loans, make a plan to pay it off as soon as possible.

One of the most common ways to eliminate debt is the avalanche method, which has you focus on paying your highest-interest debts first and working your way down. This is the fastest and most cost-effective way to get rid of your debt, though you need to make sure you’re still making the minimum payments on your accounts to avoid late fees.

4. You Have Adequate Insurance Coverage

Insurance can help safeguard against the significant life events you don’t want to think about — the ones that could be financially (and emotionally) devastating. Making sure you have enough insurance coverage can make sure you and your loved ones are financially protected.

Take the time to review your insurance policies and identify any gaps in your coverage. Common types of insurance you may want to consider include life insurance, health insurance, homeowners insurance, car insurance and disability insurance. What type of insurance you have depends mainly on you and your situation.

Coverage needs change over time, and often correspond with certain life events like having a baby or moving to a new home. Make sure you have the right amount of coverage for your needs.

5. You’ve Set Long-Term Financial Goals

Preparing for life’s significant changes means thinking about your future. While there are plenty of things you can’t predict, there are some outcomes you can deliberately work towards.

What do you want your life to look like in the next five, ten, or twenty years? Do you want to get married and have children? Do you want to retire early or start a business? These goals come with financial implications you can start preparing for now.

You can start creating a realistic plan to get there by getting clear and specific about your goals. Thinking about your finances will help you make smarter choices and potentially signal when it’s an excellent time to change.

Let’s say you have a goal to retire at age 60. You wouldn’t wait until your 60th birthday and then quit your job, right? Instead, you’d make a plan to save. That way, when you reach 60, you’ll know if you’re financially prepared to retire.

Conclusion

Change often happens when you least expect it, but it helps to be prepared — especially financially. By focusing on your goals and making a plan now, you can confidently navigate life’s unexpected twists and turns.

But remember, achieving that financial readiness requires discipline and planning. By focusing on the basics, like building an emergency fund and reducing debt, you can position yourself for a more secure future, no matter what major life changes come your way.

