Categories

Banking

Investing

Credit Cards

Loans

Retirement

Saving & Spending

Trending

Hubs

Financially Savvy Female

GEN Z:
The Future of Finance

Economy Explained

Retirement at Any Age
Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

Suze Orman Says Stimulus Checks Are Hurting Your Finances — How To Regain Control

Laura Gariepy

By Laura Gariepy

Suze Orman talking at Women's Conference in Long Beach California
Matt Sayles/AP / Shutterstock.com

Personal finance expert Suze Orman said that many consumers are dealing with a “financial hangover,” per The Ascent. The cause? Stimulus checks the government sent to low and middle-income-earning Americans to keep them afloat during the pandemic.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn
Find: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

While the stimulus payments were meant to help struggling citizens, the delivery timing was problematic. Americans received a much-needed injection of cash at the same time kinks developed in the supply chain. Consumer demand then exceeded the reduced supply, and the mismatch fueled inflation — an economic condition that persists more than two years later.

The Federal Reserve has attempted to mitigate the effects of inflation by increasing interest rates multiple times, with additional hikes possible. However, the elevated cost to borrow hasn’t put a significant damper on consumer spending.

Orman believes the continued overspending trend will spell financial disaster for many Americans, especially if they lose their jobs. Therefore, she encourages consumers to shift their habits and save more money.

One way to do that is to participate in the 2023 Tax Refund Challenge. If you get money back, you should use it to pay down debt or beef up your emergency fund.

Building Wealth

Take Our Poll: How Much Salary Would Buy You Happiness? 

You can also ease inflation-related financial stress by:

  • Cutting spending on goods and services that don’t add value to your life.
  • Seeking credit counseling if your debt feels overwhelming.
  • Prioritizing your mental and emotional health.

Consider starting a meditation practice, finding a form of exercise you enjoy, or speaking with a therapist if needed.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

facebook sharing button
twitter sharing button
linkedin sharing button
email sharing button
Building Wealth

About the Author

Laura Gariepy

Laura Gariepy

Laura has been a freelance writer since 2018. Her work primarily focuses on managing your money, navigating your career, and running a successful business. She earned her MBA and a Bachelor's degree in Psychology during her previous career in human resources. She is also a business coach to new and aspiring freelancers and runs an online resource hub for them called Before You Go Freelance. In addition, she helps other writers get clear on their message, plan their content, and produce compelling written works.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage