Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

The First Step Everyone Takes Before Achieving Financial Freedom

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Freedom.
sankai / Getty Images

Financial freedom is the goal for many, but achieving it is often a struggle. The path to financial independence may seem arduous and uncertain, but there’s a common first step that everyone takes before reaching this coveted milestone: developing a mindset of financial responsibility and discipline.

The Financial Freedom Mindset

Financial freedom is not merely a monetary goal; it’s a state of mind. It requires a comprehensive change in one’s approach to money, from how it is earned to how it is spent and saved. Before diving into budgeting, saving, investing, and debt reduction, the first and most crucial step is developing a mindset that is committed to financial health and independence.

Understanding Your Relationship with Money

Everyone has a unique relationship with money, influenced by past experiences, upbringing, and personal values. Understanding your own relationship with money is essential for developing a financial freedom mindset. This includes recognizing any unhealthy habits or beliefs that may be hindering your progress, such as impulsive spending, avoiding financial planning, or harboring a scarcity mindset.

Setting Clear Goals

Clear, specific goals are the foundation of any financial plan. These goals should be SMART: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound. Whether it’s paying off debt, saving for a home, or building an investment portfolio, having clear goals will guide your decisions and keep you motivated on your journey to financial freedom.

Investing for Everyone

Commitment to Learning

The world of finance is vast and ever-changing. A commitment to continuous learning is essential for developing and maintaining a financial freedom mindset. This includes staying informed about market trends, understanding investment options, and seeking advice from trusted sources.

Adopting a Proactive Approach

A reactive approach to finances, such as only addressing financial issues when they become problems, is a hindrance to financial freedom. Adopting a proactive approach means actively managing your finances, regularly reviewing your financial plan, and making adjustments as necessary.

Practicing Discipline and Patience

Discipline and patience are key virtues in the journey to financial freedom. This includes resisting the urge to spend impulsively, sticking to your budget, and being patient with your investments.

Achieving financial freedom is a journey that begins with developing a mindset of financial responsibility and discipline. Understanding your relationship with money, setting clear goals, committing to continuous learning, adopting a proactive approach, and practicing discipline and patience are all essential components of this mindset.

Investing for Everyone

Remember, the journey to financial freedom is a marathon, not a sprint. Developing the right mindset is the first step in a journey that will lead to a lifetime of financial independence and peace of mind.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Dave Ramsey: You Can Survive Without Using Credit Cards — Use These Two Approaches

Money

Dave Ramsey: You Can Survive Without Using Credit Cards -- Use These Two Approaches

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Wealth

6 Ways To Become Rich on an Average Salary

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett Says ‘Incredible Period’ for America’s Economy is Ending — Advice to Anxious Investors

Money

Warren Buffett Says 'Incredible Period' for America's Economy is Ending -- Advice to Anxious Investors

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Behavioral Job Interview Questions and Answers

Money

10 Behavioral Job Interview Questions and Answers

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters from the Year 2000 Could Now Be Worth a Pretty Penny

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much Cash Americans Keep Stashed at Home in 2023 — Is It the Right Amount?

Money

Here's How Much Cash Americans Keep Stashed at Home in 2023 -- Is It the Right Amount?

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Moving Into a New Apartment? 7 Massive Fees You Might Have To Pay — And How To Avoid Them

Money

Moving Into a New Apartment? 7 Massive Fees You Might Have To Pay -- And How To Avoid Them

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

Wealth

9 Middle-Class Money Traps That Keep You From Being Wealthy

September 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What a Trump Win in 2024 Could Mean for Your Long-Term Savings

Money

What a Trump Win in 2024 Could Mean for Your Long-Term Savings

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Countries To Live in Europe That Are So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

Money

5 Countries To Live in Europe That Are So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Wealth Drain: How Your Debts Can Determine Your Financial Failure

Wealth

Wealth Drain: How Your Debts Can Determine Your Financial Failure

September 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Tips for Not Going Broke

Wealth

Warren Buffett's Tips for Not Going Broke

September 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Key Signs You Can’t Afford Your Lifestyle

Money

6 Key Signs You Can't Afford Your Lifestyle

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Everyday Money Traps That Are Keeping You From Being a Millionaire

Money

9 Everyday Money Traps That Are Keeping You From Being a Millionaire

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

September 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Making These 5 Moves Will Make You Wealthy

Wealth

Dave Ramsey Says Making These 5 Moves Will Make You Wealthy

September 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Join An Exclusive Community Investing in Blue Chip Art

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!