The Ramsey Show: 6 Times It’s OK To Pause Paying Off Debt

insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Managing debt is a journey, and everyone’s path is unique. Dave Ramsey often emphasizes the importance of paying off debt diligently to achieve financial freedom. However, there are six circumstances where pausing debt repayment might be necessary. Here are the times when it’s OK to temporarily stop paying off debt.

1. Unexpected Emergencies

Life is unpredictable and sometimes emergencies like sudden home repairs can throw a wrench in your debt repayment plan. In such cases, it’s fine to pause paying off debt to address these urgent matters. Once the crisis is resolved, you can resume your debt repayment plan.

2. Major Life Events

Major life events like marriage, the birth of a child, or moving to a new city can also be valid reasons to temporarily halt debt repayment. These events can be financially demanding, and it might be necessary to redirect funds. However, it’s crucial to resume debt repayment as soon as your situation stabilizes.

“If you want to have a baby, you can pause the baby steps,” said Ramsey co-host Jade Warshaw during an episode of The Ramsey Show. “Whether it’s fertility treatments, whether it’s adoption, and you’ve got to save up, it’s OK. You don’t have to be debt free before you have a family. That’s a personal choice. We are never going to shake our finger at you for pausing paying off debt to have a baby.”

Investing for Everyone

3. Medical Expenses

Healthcare costs can be overwhelming, especially if you or a family member face a medical emergency. In such situations, it’s understandable to redirect some of your debt repayment efforts toward covering medical expenses. Prioritizing your health and well-being should always take precedence over debt repayment. Once the medical situation is resolved, you can go back to your debt payoff plan.

“This is your health,” said Dr. John Deloney to a caller who was trying to decide between paying down debt and receiving a medical treatment. “This is about you being healthy in a bunch of ways.”

4. Job Loss

Losing a job is a financial nightmare. During this stressful time, it’s essential to prioritize keeping a roof over your head and food on the table. Ramsey and his co-hosts recommend pausing debt payments and conserving as much cash as possible until you secure new employment. Once you have a steady income again, you can pick up where you left off on your debt repayment journey.

5. Building an Emergency Fund

Ramsey emphasizes the importance of having an emergency fund. If you don’t have one, pausing debt repayment to build a basic emergency fund is a prudent move. An emergency fund acts as a financial cushion, preventing you from going further into debt when unexpected expenses arise. Aim for at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses, so you’re prepared for unexpected costs or job loss.

Investing for Everyone

6. Temporary Financial Hardship

There may be periods where you experience temporary financial hardship due to unforeseen circumstances like a family member falling ill. During such times, it is OK to pause debt repayment to navigate through the financial rough patch.

The Bottom Line

Achieving a debt-free life is a commendable goal, but it’s important to remember that life happens. The Ramsey Show advocates for a balanced approach to managing debt, recognizing that there are times when pausing debt repayment is a sensible decision. By being flexible and adjusting your financial plan according to your life circumstances, you can navigate through challenges and continue on your path toward financial freedom.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Investing for Everyone