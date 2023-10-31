Advertiser Disclosure
Want to Be a Millionaire By Age 65? Here’s How Much You Need to Save Every Day

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Becoming a millionaire is a dream for many and the path to getting there takes discipline and patience, or great ideas and businesses — especially when coupled with sticky inflation and soaring rates. Another way to achieve this feat by age 65 is to save in a consistent, daily manner.

The good news is you don’t need to save a lot of money each day.

The Motley Fool explained the daily savings rates that would make you a millionaire when you reach retirement age — assuming you invest your money and earn a 10% average annual return.

And the numbers are surprising.

For instance, if you start investing at 25, you must save $6.19 a day to be a millionaire by 65. The amount rises to $16.99 in daily savings by age 35; $47.83 by age 45 and jumps to $171.90 by 55.

“For around the price of a fast food meal, you could end up a millionaire. Now, if you wait until you’re older to begin working toward your goal, you will need to save more — but the amounts don’t get ridiculous until you’re very close to the time you need to retire,” according to the Motley Fool.

According to Sebastian Jania, owner of Ontario Property Buyers, becoming a millionaire ultimately comes down to one’s amount of time before retirement as well as the investment vehicle in which they are most confident.

“The younger one is the less one needs to save per day in order to reach their retirement goals. One caveat to this is that younger people are typically more open to risk so there is a possibility that if they are investing in vehicles which are more risky that they could lose it all while still in their younger years,” he said.

In turn, he added that the key steps to achieve this goal of being a millionaire by 65 are to: decide your timeframe; decide your risk tolerance for investment vehicles; stick with it, don’t deviate from your plan.

