What Happens To Your Credit Card If the Issuing Bank Shuts Down?

The recent collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — and the ensuing bank turmoil — have left markets in disarray and clients jittery. Many of them have a slew of questions around what happens to their credit cards when a bank collapses.

When a bank fails, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) acts as the “receiver” of the bank, which means that it assumes the task of selling/collecting the assets of the failed bank and settling its debts, including claims for deposits in excess of the insured limit.

Cyndie Martini, CEO and founder of Member Access Processing, explained in an email that the FDIC’s task of keeping the operations going including the failed bank’s credit card business.

“Use your credit card as usual. If the issuing failed bank is taken over by the FDIC, the majority of the time the bank’s payments processors will continue to work,” said Martini. “If a bank’s credit card processor temporarily stopped processing payments (such as in the case of the Silicon Valley bank failure), transactions would no longer go through. This is typically not the case.”

Martini added that accounts will automatically be transferred, but noted that while this is usual in instances where a regulatory agency or the FDIC seizes control of a bank to broker a sale of the seized bank’s assets, it’s not always the case.

In the case of a sale, the new owner bank is responsible for managing the assets of the former bank, which would include credit card accounts, she said.

“In this scenario, the average credit card holder will not notice the changeover. In time, if the bank changes names, new cards would be reissued.”

And as the Motley Fool explained, credit cards are profitable for banks. “For this reason, if you have a credit card with a failed banking institution, that credit card is considered an asset, and is sold to another bank,” Motley Fool writer Matt Frankel detailed.

In terms of rewards, they will be transferred to the new account, and if there are any changes, the new issuer would inform the customer.

Finally, there is another — more complicated — scenario if the FDIC does not find a buyer for the failed bank. In that case, it would set up a custodian which would manage the credit card portfolio until a buyer is found, per Martini.

“Since credit card accounts are usually profitable, those accounts are almost always sold. In the unlikely event no one buys the credit card portfolio of a failed bank, the custodian will notify the cardholders that their accounts will be closed and to transfer their holdings, usually within 30 days.”

