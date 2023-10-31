Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

What Is a Good Debt-To-Income Ratio?

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Young woman using mobile phone while her female roommate working on laptop.
SrdjanPav / iStock.com

A Debt-To-Income Ratio (DTI) is a simple metric used to gauge an individual’s financial health. It’s a way to measure how much of your income is eaten up by debt payments each month.

Understanding your DTI is crucial as it helps in making informed financial decisions, be it buying a home, managing your budget, or planning your financial future. Here’s what you should know about DTI and what is considered healthy.

Understanding Debt-To-Income Ratio

Your DTI is calculated by dividing your monthly debt payments by your gross monthly income. The result is a percentage that shows how much of your income goes toward paying off debts each month. For example, if you earn $5,000 a month and have debt payments of $2,000 a month, your DTI is 40%. This ratio encompasses various debts like credit card payments, mortgages, student loans, and other personal loans.

Investing for Everyone

The Importance of a Good DTI

A good DTI is essential for a variety of reasons. It’s a key indicator lenders look at when deciding whether to approve your loan or mortgage application. A lower DTI demonstrates you have a good balance between debt and income, making you a less risky borrower in the eyes of lenders. Moreover, a lower DTI can also mean lower interest rates, saving you money in the long run.

What is Considered a Good DTI?

A good DTI is often considered to be 36% or lower, though the ideal figure can vary depending on the lender and the type of loan. Here’s a simple breakdown:

  • 35% or less: Generally seen as favorable by lenders.
  • 36% to 49%: Manageable, but you may want to work on reducing your debt.
  • 50% or higher: Red flag to lenders, signaling financial stress.

Ways to Improve Your DTI

Improving your DTI is all about either increasing your income or decreasing your debt – or both. Here are some steps you can take:

  • Budget. Create a budget to track your spending and find areas where you can cut back.
  • Pay down debt. Focus on paying down high-interest debts first to reduce your monthly obligations.
  • Increase income. Look for opportunities to increase your income, such as a side hustle or asking for a raise.
  • Refinance. Consider refinancing high-interest loans to lower your monthly payments.
Investing for Everyone

The Takeaway

A good debt-to-income ratio is a cornerstone of financial health. Understanding your DTI, and working to improve it if necessary, can open doors to better loan terms and a more secure financial future. It’s a simple yet powerful number that every individual should be familiar with in their personal financial journey.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

I Saved $1,000 by Moving Into a Tiny House

Money

I Saved $1,000 by Moving Into a Tiny House

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Biggest Money Mistakes New Empty Nesters Make in the First Year

Money

9 Biggest Money Mistakes New Empty Nesters Make in the First Year

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Living Wage a Single Person Needs To Live Comfortably in Hawaii

Wealth

Here's the Living Wage a Single Person Needs To Live Comfortably in Hawaii

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Iowa for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Money

10 Best Places in Iowa for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Least Affordable Cities To Spend Your Working Years

Wealth

10 Least Affordable Cities To Spend Your Working Years

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Employee Benefit Choices You Make Now Will Drastically Affect Your Retirement Readiness: 4 Things You Must Know

Money

The Employee Benefit Choices You Make Now Will Drastically Affect Your Retirement Readiness: 4 Things You Must Know

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 East Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $3000 a Month

Money

7 East Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $3000 a Month

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Looking for a Job in a New City? You’ll Have the Most Success Networking in 10 US Locations

Money

Looking for a Job in a New City? You'll Have the Most Success Networking in 10 US Locations

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Lesser-Known Side Hustles To Earn Some Extra Cash

Side Gigs

6 Lesser-Known Side Hustles To Earn Some Extra Cash

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Stop Penny Pinching — But Still Not Go Over Budget

Money

How To Stop Penny Pinching -- But Still Not Go Over Budget

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: It ‘Makes Absolutely No Sense’ To Prioritize Traditional Retirement Savings If You Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck

Money

Suze Orman: It 'Makes Absolutely No Sense' To Prioritize Traditional Retirement Savings If You Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: Retirees Reveal What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

Money

Retirement Savings: Retirees Reveal What They Wish They'd Done With Their Money

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

AI Side Hustle: How 2 Friends Turned $185 Into $150,000 — And How You Can, Too

Wealth

AI Side Hustle: How 2 Friends Turned $185 Into $150,000 -- And How You Can, Too

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Spot $5 and $10 Bills Worth More Than Face Value

Wealth

How To Spot $5 and $10 Bills Worth More Than Face Value

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Roughly Three Quarters of Millennials and Gen Z Report Suffering From ‘Financial Trauma’ — 3 Root Causes and Expert Advice

Money

Roughly Three Quarters of Millennials and Gen Z Report Suffering From 'Financial Trauma' -- 3 Root Causes and Expert Advice

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Aldi This November

Money

The Single Best Thing To Buy at Aldi This November

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!