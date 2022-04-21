Advertiser Disclosure
Money

Gen Z Helps Drive Property Managers To Report Rent Payments to Credit Agencies

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Careers guidance counsellor stock photo
sturti / iStock.com

There has been a rise in tenants seeking and having their rent payments reported to credit agencies, and the trend will continue, with Gen Z Americans pushing for the practice, as it’s helping them gain more access to credit, according to a new research.

Read: 10 Things You Always (and Never) Should Buy at the Dollar Store
Learn: 6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money

New TransUnion research found that more than 27% of property managers who are aware of the practice now report rent payments to credit reporting agencies with nearly one-third doing so since January 2020. This represents a significant jump from 17% in 2019.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

Maitri Johnson, vice president of tenant and employment screening at TransUnion, told GOBankingRates that as the conversation around financial inclusion has grown, the importance of alternative data has arisen in importance. 

“Rent payments are a cornerstone of alternative data.  These conversations have highlighted the importance and value of reporting rent payments which has brought much needed awareness since 2019 by shining this spotlight,” Johnson said, adding that the appeal to tenants is that reporting rent payments allows them to establish and or strengthen their consumer credit score leading to greater access to financial goods and services.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

As for property managers, they benefit from rent payment reporting by attracting renters who are focused on improving their financial health through reporting and creates good fiscal payment behavior when rent is reported

When renters were asked how having their rent payments reported to credit reporting agencies would influence their behavior, 77% said they would be more likely to pay on time. In addition, more than half of the respondents in the survey of renters are aware that rent payments can be reported and are at least somewhat interested in having their rent payments reported.

Bonus Offer: Bank of America $100 Bonus Offer for new Online Checking Accounts. See page for details.

Those sentiments are more pronounced among Gen Z as 60% are aware of and interested in having their rent payments reported. In addition, 27% of Gen Z renters say they have their rent payments reported, compared with 15% of all renters, the research notes.

POLL: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

Johnson told GOBankingRates that “Gen Z is quickly becoming the largest renter population and paying some of the highest rents on record and they simply want to get credit for their largest payment. As such, Gen Z are specifically seeking out rental properties that give them tangible value for their payments and our survey data clearly shows this,” Johnson said.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The top three reasons for reporting are that it helps residents build credit, with 80%. It encourages residents to pay on time, with 71%. It attracts residents who are financially responsible, with 49%.

As for renters, rent reporting has a positive impact, as more than 70% of those who have their rent payments reported to credit reporting agencies are seeing improvements in their credit scores. As a result, they are planning to leverage their higher scores for material lifestyle improvements: 41% will apply for a personal loan; 38% will apply for a mortgage, and 28% will apply for an auto loan.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Checking Account. Online Only: $100 Bonus Offer. See page for details.

“First, let’s start by acknowledging half of Americans are renters, with rent being their largest monthly financial responsibility,” Johnson said. ” Rent payment reporting is a type of alternative data that credit reporting agencies are increasingly willing to include in consumer credit reports. When consumers receive credit for on-time rent payments, they are able to then leverage their improved credit score for financial services–like a mortgage for a home purchase–that can significantly improve their quality of life and long-term financial health.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Johnson added that many renters have “thin credit files,” which keeps them from getting a mortgage or other financial goods and services that can significantly improve their quality of life.

Discover: 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill
Find Out: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

“Making that possible for 70% of half our country’s adult population would be a monumental step toward financial inclusion,” Johnson added.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.