10 Careers That Are Booming During the Pandemic

Maybe you were laid off or furloughed during the pandemic. Maybe you scraped by with a collection of part-time gigs. Maybe you didn’t experience income disruption at all but the crisis made you realize how vulnerable your job is. Maybe you’re just bored and looking for a fresh start.

Any way you like it, the economy is expanding and adding jobs just as the virus is receding. America is open for business — at least a lot of the way — and there’s optimism that the end is near even in the segments of the economy that are still dormant. It will take an army of new employees to fulfill that mission, and if you’re looking for work, there are a whole lot of business owners who would like to see your resume — but COVID-19 did not treat all industries equally. Using a variety of sources, GOBankingRates identified 10 of the hottest careers you can pursue right now — and they’re hot because the virus made them that way.

A few require specific and significant education and training. Others have low barriers to entry that make the job accessible to the masses. All of them are bursting with open positions just waiting to be filled.