Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Attending These 10 Colleges Can Boost Your Salary Significantly (by as Much as $94K)

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Yale University campus stock photo
f11photo / iStock.com

Higher education is often associated with higher earnings. For instance, in 2021, the median earnings of workers with a master’s or higher degree were $74,600, or 21% higher than the earnings of those with a bachelor’s degree — $61,600.

And the median earnings of those with a bachelor’s degree were 55% higher than the earnings of those who completed high school, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

However, degrees from certain universities can increase salaries by much more — as much as $94,000. A new Wall Street Journal/College Pulse Salary Impact ranking listed schools in order of their impact on graduates’ salaries and how this relates to the cost of attending the college.

Here are the top 10:

1. University of Pennsylvania — Philadelphia, Pa.

  • Average net price: $14,851
  • Time to pay off net price: 8 months
  • Value added to graduate salary: $84,761

2. Princeton University — Princeton, N.J.

  • Average net price: $11,080
  • Time to pay off net price: 6 months
  • Value added to graduate salary: $82,433
Make Your Money Work Better for You

3. Columbia University — New York, N.Y.

  • Average net price: $12,836
  • Time to pay off net price: 8 months
  • Value added to graduate salary: $71,540

4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology — Cambridge, Mass.

  • Average net price: $5,084
  • Time to pay off net price: 2 months
  • Value added to graduate salary: $94,213

5. Harvard University — Cambridge, Mass.

  • Average net price: $13,259
  • Time to pay off net price: 9 months
  • Value added to graduate salary: $65,114

6. Stanford University — Stanford, Calif.

  • Average net price: $7,200
  • Time to pay off net price: 4 months
  • Value added to graduate salary: $79,187

7. Missouri University of Science and Technology — Rolla, Mo.

  • Average net price: $12,682
  • Time to pay off net price: 10 months
  • Value added to graduate salary: $56,672

8. Claremont McKenna College — Claremont, Calif.

  • Average net price: $20,114
  • Time to pay off net price: 1 year, 1 month
  • Value added to graduate salary: $69,374

9. Yale University — New Haven, Conn.

  • Average net price: $16,341
  • Time to pay off net price: 11 months
  • Value added to graduate salary: $66,961

10. Babson College — Wellesley, Mass.

  • Average net price: $31,267
  • Time to pay off net price: 1 year, 6 months
  • Value added to graduate salary: $81,604

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Related Content

9 Expensive Champagne Brands That Are Worth Splurging On

Wealth

9 Expensive Champagne Brands That Are Worth Splurging On

September 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

3 Things You Must Do When You Overspend in a Month

Money

3 Things You Must Do When You Overspend in a Month

September 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

1 in 3 Millionaires Believe They Could Outlive Their Savings, Survey Finds

Wealth

1 in 3 Millionaires Believe They Could Outlive Their Savings, Survey Finds

September 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Steps To Improve Your Finances in One Year

Money

10 Steps To Improve Your Finances in One Year

September 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Luxuries You Can Financially Afford When You Become a Millionaire

Wealth

9 Luxuries You Can Financially Afford When You Become a Millionaire

September 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

September 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

Wealth

$10,000 Quarter: This 1999 Georgia Coin Is Worth Big Money Because of an Error

September 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Think You Have To Move To Afford Retirement? These Financial Steps Can Help You Stay Where You Are

Money

Think You Have To Move To Afford Retirement? These Financial Steps Can Help You Stay Where You Are

September 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Retirement Savings: 3 Frugal Habits That Can Get Your Retirement Back on Track

Money

Retirement Savings: 3 Frugal Habits That Can Get Your Retirement Back on Track

September 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Money Moves To Make When You Save Your First $1M

Money

6 Money Moves To Make When You Save Your First $1M

September 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Financial Planning Expert Tells Gen Xers They Need 5 Key Assets in Their Retirement Portfolios

Money

Financial Planning Expert Tells Gen Xers They Need 5 Key Assets in Their Retirement Portfolios

September 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Advisor Who Works With the Ultra-Rich: Here Are the Top Money Trends I See in 2023

Wealth

I'm a Financial Advisor Who Works With the Ultra-Rich: Here Are the Top Money Trends I See in 2023

September 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Popular Money Tips I Ignored To Help Build My Fortune

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: Popular Money Tips I Ignored To Help Build My Fortune

September 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

20 Best Places on the East Coast for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Money

20 Best Places on the East Coast for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

September 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

What Makes These 20 Countries the Richest in the World?

Money

What Makes These 20 Countries the Richest in the World?

September 21, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Fed Rate Pause: Will This Be The End Of High Mortgage Rates and Grocery Prices?

Money

Fed Rate Pause: Will This Be The End Of High Mortgage Rates and Grocery Prices?

September 20, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!