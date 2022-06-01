10 Dos (and Some Don’ts) to Ace Your Metaverse Job Interview

Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The metaverse might be a nascent space, but job opportunities abound. There are even websites dedicated to the space, such as metaversejobs.com, which lists employment positions that run the gamut from engineering, marketing, design, product, sales, and community.

Discover: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens

More: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

Indeed, JPMorgan — which became the first bank to launch a lounge in the metaverse — said in a report that the space will likely infiltrate every job sector in some way in the coming years, with total market opportunity estimated at more than $1 trillion in yearly revenues. In turn, job opportunities in the metaverse will be boundless, the bank said.

The JPMorgan report, titled “Opportunities in the Metaverse,” argues that concerning the future of work in the metaverse, some key areas to consider include training new designers and developers with specialization in 3D modeling of avatars, wearables, objects, architecture and interiors.

Further, job search engine Adzuna said that in Feb. 2022, metaverse job ads in the U.S. were up 379% from four months prior, according to a press release.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

But in the metaverse, do the same rules apply when it comes to interviewing for a job?

Experts Suggest Metaverse Job Qualifications Could be Specific

Budd White, co-founder of Tacen, told GOBankingRates that when it comes to interviewing for a job in the metaverse, there’s a couple of qualifications to take into consideration. According to him, a qualified metaverse candidate is someone skilled in social media — someone that understands current social media trends and how to adapt to upcoming trends as well.

In addition, the candidate should be someone who understands cybersecurity and can be adaptable to changing trends in the metaverse, as well as someone who tries to bring something new to the table.

“In such a radically different landscape, a qualified candidate needs to be able to jump into whatever trend is happening in tech and know that things don’t always stay the same,” he said.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

He added, however, that even with metaverse being an entirely different landscape to work in, there’s still some traditional job interview practices that apply.

“The candidate should do research about the company, see how the company’s goals align with their own professional development, and have an engaging, enthusiastic personality — one that shows they’re willing to dive into an entirely different work environment. It’s definitely a mix of old and new job interview traditions, but one that can give someone great career fulfillment if the metaverse is what they choose to dive into,” White said.

As for interviewing in the metaverse, some experts argue that we already have been through a trial run of metaverse life skills — including job interviews — during the pandemic, as many Americans are already working virtually, coordinating over Slack, conducting meetings via Zoom and generally interacting with our business colleagues through digital systems.

“No matter the setting, you need to be professional, polite and considerate with your colleagues, as well as good at picking up facial and body-language cues during work calls,” Saro McKenna, co-founder of NFT metaverse Alien Worlds, told GOBankingRates.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“Bearing this in mind, I suspect the same will be true for when we fully immerse ourselves into careers in the metaverse. Perhaps it will be a little different if our avatars are wholly different from our real selves,” she said.

Related: Want to Make Money in the Metaverse? Here Are Some Classes You Can Take

McKenna believes the same factors are still very much in play concerning job interviews — and that some central concepts will likely never change, including being prepared and learning as much as you can about the company.

“You need to be considerate as well as a good communicator. In fact, verbal communication skills will probably be even more important in the metaverse because the digital representation of ourselves might not be accurate enough to reflect body language and other social cues,” McKenna said. “Sticking with the basics like this — no matter the setting, metaverse or otherwise — will always be helpful.”

Old Hiring Rules Will Never Go out of Fashion

Similar sentiments are echoed by many industry insiders, who say that even in this new space, old rules will persist.

“Even if your avatar is a purple alien, you need to be fully prepared in terms of knowing the hiring company, job at hand and the person interviewing,” Garry Krugljakow, founder and CEO of GOGO Protocol, told GOBankingRates. “What is common courtesy in the real world now will certainly be the same in the metaverse, so it will still be critical to be on your best behavior — that is, asking the right questions, listening during the right moments and being as respectful and honest as possible. Those qualities will translate from now until the end of time, if you ask me, though in the metaverse it will certainly be amid surreal and fun surroundings.”

Paul Lewis, chief marketing officer at Adzuna, agrees, telling GOBankingRates that while it’s always important to communicate clearly in job interviews, this is even more important in the metaverse.

See: POLL: How Much Do You Expect To Spend on Travel This Summer?

Find: 7 Best Metaverse Stocks To Invest In

He offers another tip — it’s vital to be patient and follow through with your interviewers.

“Like with Zoom interviews, mishaps occur, and with newer technology, this is even more likely. Test your technology in advance to prevent issues on your end to the best of your ability, and understand that technical glitches can occur,” Lewis said. And as with any other job interview, Lewis recommended, after the interview has been completed, make sure you still follow up with the hiring manager or anyone else you spoke with as you would in a more traditional interview setting.

“Follow-through is paramount to leaving with a good impression, so take these principles and make sure to translate them to new platforms as well,” he added.

More From GOBankingRates