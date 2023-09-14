10 Recession-Proof College Degrees

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In a global economy, certain industries weather economic downturns better than others. For students and professionals looking to future-proof their careers, pursuing degrees in recession-resistant fields can be a wise move. Here are 10 college degrees that historically remain in demand, even during economic recessions.

Warren Buffett’s Financial Plan to Tackle America’s Debt: ‘I Can End the Deficit in 5 Minutes’

Also: 5 Places To Live in Europe That Are So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

1. Healthcare and Nursing

The healthcare industry is fundamental to the population’s well-being, making it relatively resistant to economic downturns. Degrees in nursing, physical therapy, or other healthcare-related fields often ensure job security as people will always need medical care.

2. Pharmacy

Pharmacists play a crucial role in dispensing medications and advising on their safe use. As the global population ages and medication use increases, the demand for pharmacists remains steady, making a degree in pharmacy a solid choice.

3. Computer Science and Information Technology

The digital age shows no signs of slowing down. As businesses and individuals continue to rely heavily on technology, professionals with degrees in computer science or IT are in high demand. These sectors have shown robust growth even during economic downturns.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

4. Education

Even in challenging economic times, children need education. While the education sector may face budget cuts during recessions, the demand for qualified teachers, especially in subjects like math, science, and special education, remains consistent.

5. Environmental Science

With growing concerns about climate change and environmental sustainability, degrees in environmental science or related fields are becoming increasingly valuable. Professionals in this industry play a pivotal role in shaping sustainable futures, making their expertise continuously sought after.

6. Accounting and Finance

Every business, big or small, requires financial management. Accountants and finance professionals help navigate economic challenges, making their roles indispensable. During recessions, companies often look for ways to cut costs and maximize profits, further emphasizing the importance of these professionals.

7. Civil Engineering

Infrastructure projects, like roads, bridges, and public transportation, often receive funding during economic downturns to create jobs and stimulate the economy. As a result, civil engineers, who play a critical role in these projects, tend to have stable employment opportunities.

8. Utility Services

Degrees related to utility services, like water and waste management or electrical services, are often overlooked but essential. These services are fundamental to everyday life, ensuring that professionals in these fields remain in demand regardless of economic conditions.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

9. Social Work and Counseling

Economic downturns can lead to increased societal challenges, from mental health struggles to community disruptions. Professionals with degrees in social work or counseling are equipped to address these issues, ensuring their skills remain in high demand during challenging times.

10. Agriculture and Food Sciences

People always need to eat, regardless of the state of the economy. Degrees in agriculture or food sciences can lead to food production, research, or distribution careers. While the sector isn’t entirely immune to economic challenges, the fundamental need for food ensures a level of job security.

Finding a Recession-Proof Degree

While no degree can guarantee absolute job security, some fields inherently offer more stability during economic downturns. It’s essential to consider both passion and practicality when choosing a career path. Opting for a recession-proof degree can provide a safety net during unpredictable economic climates, ensuring a brighter and more stable professional future.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates