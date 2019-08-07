The 40 Hour Work Week: Who Came Up With It?

A different industrialist pioneered the 40-hour work week in the United States. According to NPR, Henry Ford introduced the eight-hour workday here, but for different reasons than Owen. Ford’s goal was to run his factories 24 hours a day with three shifts per day.

It would take the Great Depression, however, to make 40 hours the norm. With unemployment at epidemic proportions, the government believed that fewer hours would spread around the available work to more people.

An early component of the National Industrial Recovery Act — which aimed to raise wages and grow jobs to stimulate the economy — it resulted in employers signing 2.3 million agreements to limit workweeks to between 35 and 40 hours, and also pay a fair minimum wage.

Three years later, the Public Contracts Act of 1936 was on the table, calling for government contractors to officially adopt the eight-hours-per-day, 40-hours-per-week standard.

The bill met with congressional resistance and was eventually simplified, then heavily amended before President Roosevelt finally signed it into law as the Fair Labor Standards Act in October 1938. The act limited work weeks to 44 hours.

The law was amended two years later to reduce the number by four hours, and 40 hours became the official American workweek in 1940.