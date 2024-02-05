5 Jobs in the Healthcare Industry That Don’t Require a Medical Degree

Liubomyr Vorona / iStock.com

The healthcare industry offers many career opportunities beyond the traditional roles of doctors and nurses. If you’re passionate about contributing to the health and well-being of others but don’t have a medical degree, there are many paths available. Here are five jobs that are integral to the functioning of the healthcare system yet don’t require a medical degree to pursue.

1. Health Information Technologist

Median Salary: $58,250 per year

Health information technicians play a pivotal role in managing patient data and ensuring its accuracy, privacy, and security. They are responsible for organizing and maintaining health information databases and registries, coding and categorizing patient information for insurance reimbursement, and maintaining patients’ medical and treatment histories.

A career as a health information technician typically requires an associate degree or a postsecondary certificate in health information technology, where individuals learn about medical terminology, health data management, and health information law.

2. Medical Laboratory Technician

Median Salary: $57,380 per year

Medical laboratory technicians are vital for the diagnostic process in healthcare. They perform a variety of tests on blood, bodily fluids, and tissues that help physicians diagnose, treat, and monitor patients’ conditions. Medical laboratory technicians operate sophisticated laboratory equipment and are trained to recognize the importance of lab results.

To become a medical laboratory technician, you’ll need an associate degree in clinical laboratory science or a similar field. Certification, which can further enhance employment prospects, requires passing an exam from a recognized professional organization.

3. Healthcare Administrator

Median Salary: $104,830 per year

Healthcare administrators, often referred to as health services managers or healthcare executives, are responsible for overseeing the business operations of healthcare facilities. They ensure the smooth running of healthcare services by planning, managing, and coordinating various administrative tasks. Administrators manage the operations of hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities, ensuring that they operate efficiently and deliver quality care to patients.

A bachelor’s degree in health administration, health management, nursing, public health administration, or business administration is typically required for entry-level positions in healthcare administration.

4. Physical Therapist Assistant

Median Salary: $57,240 per year

Physical therapist assistants work under the direction and supervision of physical therapists to help patients recover from injuries, illnesses, or surgeries, managing pain and improving mobility.

Physical therapist assistants teach patients exercises for mobility, strength, and coordination, provide therapeutic treatments, and report on patients’ progress. An associate degree from an accredited physical therapist assistant program is required to enter the field, along with obtaining a license or certification, depending on the state’s regulations.

5. Medical Equipment Repairer

Median salary: $57,860 per year

Medical equipment repairers, also known as biomedical equipment technicians, specialize in installing, maintaining, and repairing patient care equipment. This includes a wide range of devices such as defibrillators, patient monitors, medical imaging equipment (e.g., X-ray machines), and more.

These technicians ensure that the critical technology used in healthcare settings operates safely and effectively. A career as a medical equipment repairer typically requires an associate degree in biomedical technology or engineering, although some positions may require a bachelor’s degree.

Bottom Line

The healthcare industry offers numerous opportunities for individuals to make a significant impact on patient care without holding a medical degree. From managing patient data and ensuring the efficiency of healthcare facilities to directly assisting in patient recovery and ensuring the functionality of life-saving equipment, these roles are essential to the healthcare system’s overall operation.

Each position not only contributes to the well-being of patients but also offers a rewarding career path with the potential for growth and advancement. Whether you’re interested in technology, administration, or direct patient care, there is a place for you in the healthcare industry that doesn’t require years of medical school.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

