Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

5 Jobs in the Healthcare Industry That Don’t Require a Medical Degree

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
A woman smiles as she types on her laptop at work.
Liubomyr Vorona / iStock.com

The healthcare industry offers many career opportunities beyond the traditional roles of doctors and nurses. If you’re passionate about contributing to the health and well-being of others but don’t have a medical degree, there are many paths available. Here are five jobs that are integral to the functioning of the healthcare system yet don’t require a medical degree to pursue.

1. Health Information Technologist

  • Median Salary: $58,250 per year

Health information technicians play a pivotal role in managing patient data and ensuring its accuracy, privacy, and security. They are responsible for organizing and maintaining health information databases and registries, coding and categorizing patient information for insurance reimbursement, and maintaining patients’ medical and treatment histories.

A career as a health information technician typically requires an associate degree or a postsecondary certificate in health information technology, where individuals learn about medical terminology, health data management, and health information law.

2. Medical Laboratory Technician

  • Median Salary: $57,380 per year

Medical laboratory technicians are vital for the diagnostic process in healthcare. They perform a variety of tests on blood, bodily fluids, and tissues that help physicians diagnose, treat, and monitor patients’ conditions. Medical laboratory technicians operate sophisticated laboratory equipment and are trained to recognize the importance of lab results.

To become a medical laboratory technician, you’ll need an associate degree in clinical laboratory science or a similar field. Certification, which can further enhance employment prospects, requires passing an exam from a recognized professional organization.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

3. Healthcare Administrator

  • Median Salary: $104,830 per year

Healthcare administrators, often referred to as health services managers or healthcare executives, are responsible for overseeing the business operations of healthcare facilities. They ensure the smooth running of healthcare services by planning, managing, and coordinating various administrative tasks. Administrators manage the operations of hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities, ensuring that they operate efficiently and deliver quality care to patients.

A bachelor’s degree in health administration, health management, nursing, public health administration, or business administration is typically required for entry-level positions in healthcare administration.

4. Physical Therapist Assistant

  • Median Salary: $57,240 per year

Physical therapist assistants work under the direction and supervision of physical therapists to help patients recover from injuries, illnesses, or surgeries, managing pain and improving mobility.

Physical therapist assistants teach patients exercises for mobility, strength, and coordination, provide therapeutic treatments, and report on patients’ progress. An associate degree from an accredited physical therapist assistant program is required to enter the field, along with obtaining a license or certification, depending on the state’s regulations.

5. Medical Equipment Repairer

  • Median salary: $57,860 per year

Medical equipment repairers, also known as biomedical equipment technicians, specialize in installing, maintaining, and repairing patient care equipment. This includes a wide range of devices such as defibrillators, patient monitors, medical imaging equipment (e.g., X-ray machines), and more.

These technicians ensure that the critical technology used in healthcare settings operates safely and effectively. A career as a medical equipment repairer typically requires an associate degree in biomedical technology or engineering, although some positions may require a bachelor’s degree.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Bottom Line

The healthcare industry offers numerous opportunities for individuals to make a significant impact on patient care without holding a medical degree. From managing patient data and ensuring the efficiency of healthcare facilities to directly assisting in patient recovery and ensuring the functionality of life-saving equipment, these roles are essential to the healthcare system’s overall operation.

Each position not only contributes to the well-being of patients but also offers a rewarding career path with the potential for growth and advancement. Whether you’re interested in technology, administration, or direct patient care, there is a place for you in the healthcare industry that doesn’t require years of medical school.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

7 Low-Risk Passive Income Streams That Can Still Build Wealth

Money

7 Low-Risk Passive Income Streams That Can Still Build Wealth

February 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

7 Ways To Set Your Kid Up To Be a Millionaire

Money

7 Ways To Set Your Kid Up To Be a Millionaire

February 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

How To Sell Your Gold Without Getting Ripped Off: 13 Tips

Money

How To Sell Your Gold Without Getting Ripped Off: 13 Tips

February 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

7 Strategies To Build Wealth on Minimum Wage

Money

7 Strategies To Build Wealth on Minimum Wage

February 02, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — Plus 7 More Worth Big Money

Wealth

Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value -- Plus 7 More Worth Big Money

February 05, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

How Rich Do You Have To Be To Buy These 8 Luxury Cars?

Wealth

How Rich Do You Have To Be To Buy These 8 Luxury Cars?

February 02, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Here Are 5 Things You Should Only Pay For in Cash

Money

Here Are 5 Things You Should Only Pay For in Cash

February 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

If Trump Wins, What Might Happen To SNAP (Food Stamps)?

Money

If Trump Wins, What Might Happen To SNAP (Food Stamps)?

February 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Money

Here's What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

February 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

Money

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

February 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Reveals Two ‘Stupid’ Ways Most People Waste $15k Each Year

Wealth

Kevin O'Leary Reveals Two 'Stupid' Ways Most People Waste $15k Each Year

February 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Financial Plan To Eliminate America’s Debt in 5 Minutes

Money

Warren Buffett's Financial Plan To Eliminate America's Debt in 5 Minutes

February 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

7 ‘Quiet Luxury’ Companies Only the Ultra-Rich Know About

Wealth

7 'Quiet Luxury' Companies Only the Ultra-Rich Know About

February 02, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Lincoln Pennies With Dime Reverse Sides Are So Rare They’ll Fetch Upwards of $100K

Wealth

Lincoln Pennies With Dime Reverse Sides Are So Rare They'll Fetch Upwards of $100K

February 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

Women’s Salaries Take a Nosedive After Having Children — What You Should Know

Money

Women's Salaries Take a Nosedive After Having Children -- What You Should Know

February 02, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

Wealth

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

February 04, 2024

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!