5,000 Hires in a Single Day: Taco Bell Continuing Its Annual Job Fair

Taco Bell announced it will continue its fourth annual Hiring Parties event and plans to hire at least 5,000 workers on April 21. The Mexican-inspired fast-food chain will hold on-the-spot interviews at nearly 2,000 company- and franchise-owned locations across the U.S.

See: Surprise — Taco Bell Is Now in the Business of Startups

Find: 10 Big-Name Companies Hiring for the Summer

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Taco Bell will temporarily convert parking lots into mass-application events where hiring managers will hold interviews with potential candidates in parking lots, on patios and in drive-up centers. All participants must wear masks and stay at least six feet apart, according to Taco Bell’s press release.

“It’s no secret that the labor market is tight, which is why we are thrilled to host our fourth round of Hiring Parties in partnership with our franchisees,” said Kelly McCulloch, Taco Bell’s chief people officer. “This initiative continues to be successful for us year after year, and we welcome candidates to join in to learn more about what makes Taco Bell a great place to work. We’re eager to welcome prospective new hires into the family and show them why working at Taco Bell can be more than just a job,” she stated.

More From Your Money

See: More Companies Planning to Reopen Offices, End Work From Home

Find: 30 Major Companies That Didn’t Guarantee Paid Sick Days Before the Pandemic — and What Changes They Did or Didn’t Make

Taco Bell is also expanding its benefits for corporate employees. General managers at company-owned restaurants now have up to four weeks of earned vacation per year, four weeks of paid time off for new parents and guardians and eight weeks of fully paid short-term disability after the birth of a child.

Employees pursuing higher education are encouraged to apply for the Live Más Scholarship. Up to $2.5 million will be awarded to team members this year, according to Taco Bell.

With the 5,000 new employees after the April Hiring Parties event, Taco Bell looks forward to restaurant reopenings, remodels and new builds throughout the year. Open positions will vary depending on individual restaurant needs. However, the company will be hiring more “bellhops” to assist with drive-thru services.

More from GOBankingRates