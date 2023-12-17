6 High-Paying Jobs That You Can Only Get Outside the US in 2024

ultramarinfoto / Getty Images

The global job market offers some unique career opportunities that are specific to certain regions or countries outside the United States.

Whether you’re looking for lucrative aboard opportunities, or maybe you’re just curious, here are six high-paying jobs that you can only find in specific parts of the world:

1. Geothermal Energy Technician in Iceland

Specializing in harnessing geothermal energy, these technicians work in Iceland’s robust renewable energy sector. Unique to the Region: Iceland’s volcanic activity makes it a world leader in geothermal energy, a field less developed in the US.

Iceland’s volcanic activity makes it a world leader in geothermal energy, a field less developed in the US. Potential Earnings: Highly skilled technicians can earn upwards of $85,000 annually.

2. Antarctic Research Scientist

Scientists conduct unique environmental and geological research in Antarctica, a continent dedicated to science and research. Unique to the Region: The US does not have territorial claims or exclusive research stations in Antarctica, making this an opportunity unique to international programs.

The US does not have territorial claims or exclusive research stations in Antarctica, making this an opportunity unique to international programs. Potential Earnings: Salaries vary but can range from $70,000 to $120,000, often with additional benefits like travel and accommodations.

3. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Officer

Members of this iconic national police service engage in various law enforcement roles across Canada. Unique to the Region: The RCMP, with its unique duties and symbolic significance, is a role specific to Canada.

The RCMP, with its unique duties and symbolic significance, is a role specific to Canada. Potential Earnings: Officers can earn from $60,000 in entry-level positions to over $100,000 at senior levels.

4. High-Speed Rail Engineer in Japan

Engineers specializing in the design and maintenance of high-speed rail systems, particularly for Japan’s Shinkansen (bullet train) network. Unique to the Region: The US lacks a comparable high-speed rail system, making this a uniquely Japanese occupation.

The US lacks a comparable high-speed rail system, making this a uniquely Japanese occupation. Potential Earnings: Experienced engineers can earn upwards of $90,000.

5. Offshore Aquaculture Specialist in Norway

Specializing in sustainable fish farming, these experts are essential in Norway’s robust aquaculture industry. Why Outside the US: Norway’s leadership in sustainable aquaculture practices offers more advanced and diverse opportunities than those typically available in the US.

Norway’s leadership in sustainable aquaculture practices offers more advanced and diverse opportunities than those typically available in the US. Potential Earnings: With the growing importance of sustainable practices, specialists can earn from $75,000 to over $100,000 annually.

6. Coral Reef Restoration Specialist in Australia

Experts focused on the restoration and preservation of the Great Barrier Reef. Unique to the Region: The Great Barrier Reef’s uniqueness offers specialized roles in marine biology and environmental science not found in the US.

The Great Barrier Reef’s uniqueness offers specialized roles in marine biology and environmental science not found in the US. Potential Earnings: Specialists can earn between $65,000 and $95,000 annually.

Pursuing careers abroad can not only be financially rewarding but also offer the chance to engage in unique work environments and contribute to significant global initiatives. These roles provide a glimpse into the diverse job landscape available outside the US.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

