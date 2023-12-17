Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

6 High-Paying Jobs That You Can Only Get Outside the US in 2024

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
scuba diver with sea life
ultramarinfoto / Getty Images

The global job market offers some unique career opportunities that are specific to certain regions or countries outside the United States.

Whether you’re looking for lucrative aboard opportunities, or maybe you’re just curious, here are six high-paying jobs that you can only find in specific parts of the world:

1. Geothermal Energy Technician in Iceland

  • Job Overview: Specializing in harnessing geothermal energy, these technicians work in Iceland’s robust renewable energy sector.
  • Unique to the Region: Iceland’s volcanic activity makes it a world leader in geothermal energy, a field less developed in the US.
  • Potential Earnings: Highly skilled technicians can earn upwards of $85,000 annually.

2. Antarctic Research Scientist

  • Job Overview: Scientists conduct unique environmental and geological research in Antarctica, a continent dedicated to science and research.
  • Unique to the Region: The US does not have territorial claims or exclusive research stations in Antarctica, making this an opportunity unique to international programs.
  • Potential Earnings: Salaries vary but can range from $70,000 to $120,000, often with additional benefits like travel and accommodations.

3. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Officer

  • Job Overview: Members of this iconic national police service engage in various law enforcement roles across Canada.
  • Unique to the Region: The RCMP, with its unique duties and symbolic significance, is a role specific to Canada.
  • Potential Earnings: Officers can earn from $60,000 in entry-level positions to over $100,000 at senior levels.
Make Your Money Work Better for You

4. High-Speed Rail Engineer in Japan

  • Job Overview: Engineers specializing in the design and maintenance of high-speed rail systems, particularly for Japan’s Shinkansen (bullet train) network.
  • Unique to the Region: The US lacks a comparable high-speed rail system, making this a uniquely Japanese occupation.
  • Potential Earnings: Experienced engineers can earn upwards of $90,000.

5. Offshore Aquaculture Specialist in Norway

  • Job Overview: Specializing in sustainable fish farming, these experts are essential in Norway’s robust aquaculture industry.
  • Why Outside the US: Norway’s leadership in sustainable aquaculture practices offers more advanced and diverse opportunities than those typically available in the US.
  • Potential Earnings: With the growing importance of sustainable practices, specialists can earn from $75,000 to over $100,000 annually.

6. Coral Reef Restoration Specialist in Australia

  • Job Overview: Experts focused on the restoration and preservation of the Great Barrier Reef.
  • Unique to the Region: The Great Barrier Reef’s uniqueness offers specialized roles in marine biology and environmental science not found in the US.
  • Potential Earnings: Specialists can earn between $65,000 and $95,000 annually.

Pursuing careers abroad can not only be financially rewarding but also offer the chance to engage in unique work environments and contribute to significant global initiatives. These roles provide a glimpse into the diverse job landscape available outside the US.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Related Content

5 Tips to Fast Track Your Way to a 6 Figure Income

Money

5 Tips to Fast Track Your Way to a 6 Figure Income

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 3 Best Places To Buy Used Cars

Money

Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 3 Best Places To Buy Used Cars

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Advice to Investors: ‘Incredible Period’ for America’s Economy Is Ending

Money

Warren Buffett's Advice to Investors: 'Incredible Period' for America's Economy Is Ending

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Make 2024 Your Richest Year: 11 Low-Effort Ways To Build Wealth

Wealth

Make 2024 Your Richest Year: 11 Low-Effort Ways To Build Wealth

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024

Money

Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Household Income is Considered Upper Middle Class for 2023?

Wealth

How Much Household Income is Considered Upper Middle Class for 2023?

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

From LBJ to Biden: How the Economy Performed Under Each President

Money

From LBJ to Biden: How the Economy Performed Under Each President

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Ways To Use ChatGPT To Make Money on Twitter

Uncategorized

4 Ways To Use ChatGPT To Make Money on Twitter

December 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — 7 More Worth Over $1,000

Wealth

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value -- 7 More Worth Over $1,000

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Ways the Rich Get Treated Worse Because of Their Wealth

Wealth

10 Ways the Rich Get Treated Worse Because of Their Wealth

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Robert Kiyosaki: Jump-Start Cash Flow Using These 5 Secrets

Money

Robert Kiyosaki: Jump-Start Cash Flow Using These 5 Secrets

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Money

Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Be 'Rich' in Every State

December 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Tips You Can Apply in Your Next Interview To Get a Higher Offer

Money

9 Tips You Can Apply in Your Next Interview To Get a Higher Offer

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Career Mistakes The Middle Class Makes That Destroy Their Wealth

Wealth

7 Career Mistakes The Middle Class Makes That Destroy Their Wealth

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Middle-Class Money Mistakes To Overcome in 2024

Money

6 Middle-Class Money Mistakes To Overcome in 2024

December 15, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Real Ways To Become Rich by Only Working Four Hours a Week

Wealth

4 Real Ways To Become Rich by Only Working Four Hours a Week

December 14, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!