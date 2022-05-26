8 Companies Paying Remote Workers With an Associate Degree Big Money

FlexJobs recently released a report of eight companies hiring remote workers with an associate degree, rather than a bachelor’s degree or higher. These jobs pay anywhere from $17 an hour up to $70 an hour, or annual salaries of roughly $38,000 up to $110,000.

FlexJobs identified companies that have recruited the largest number of remote jobs with an associate degree in the past six months, many of which currently have active current listings in healthcare, finance, IT, sales, customer service, marketing and administrative roles.

The companies include:

Beacon Hill Staffing Group

This staffing solutions company in Massachusetts is looking for an Accounts Payable Specialist starting at nearly $46,000 and a Procurement & Logistics Assistant, making up to $20 an hour.

Ciox Health

This health information management company is seeking a number of professionals in IT, client support and operations roles. Some advertised salaries go as high as $60,984 for a coding consultant.

According to the Department of Labor Bureau of Statistics, health information specialists do not necessarily require a degree but do need some post-secondary education. In 2020, the median salary for the role was $45,240 annually, but Ciox Health is offering more than $60,000 for the position.

CVS Health

CVS Health is hiring team leads and managers who can work from home, with salaries ranging up to $115,000.

Kelly

Kelly, a staffing industry, has a variety of positions ranging from architectural drafters to technical specialists with salaries ranging from $23 to $70 an hour.

LHH

Financial professionals with an associate degree can earn up to $60 an hour at LHH, a management consultant company.

Randstad

Global staffing company and HR services provider Randstad is hiring for paralegals and accountants up to $62 an hour.

Robert Half International

Robert Half International is also hiring financial professionals to work from home with an annual salary of up to $110,000.

UnitedHealth Group

The health care company is hiring billing specialists and more in work-from-home positions, with salaries in the $40,000 to $60,000 range.

How Much Money Can You Save with an Associate Degree?

A bachelor’s degree used to be the minimum required for a lucrative career in many fields. While individuals typically earn more after graduating with a bachelor’s degree than an associate’s, it’s possible to make a comfortable salary today with a two-year degree.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that the average annual wage of someone with a bachelor’s degree, across all fields is roughly $68,000, while those with an associate degree earn an average of $49,000.

However, with lucrative positions available in many fields for graduates with a two-year degree, it’s important to weigh the costs of a bachelor’s degree against the benefits — especially considering rising college costs.

For instance, according to AllAccountingCareers.com, an associate degree in accounting costs an average of just over $10,000. Meanwhile, GetEducated.com lists the most affordable colleges to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting. At a minimum, a four-year certified public accountant (CPA) degree will run you $18,480 at the University of the Virgin Islands while the average cost, nationwide, is $53,300.

Granted, a CPA with a bachelor’s degree earns a median salary of more than $77,000. But, depending on the job title and the company, financial professionals can earn at least that much in many of the positions listed above — and they can do it without years of student loans to pay off.

Earning an associate degree can be an especially smart move if you aren’t sure if you will enjoy your chosen career path or don’t know, yet, what you want to do. For a much smaller investment — in both time and money — you can leave college with a two-year degree that allows you to pursue any number of careers.

