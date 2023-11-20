Advertiser Disclosure
9 Overseas Jobs With Surprising Paychecks

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
U.S. Dollar Exchange Rates and Strength

Exploring career opportunities overseas can often lead to unexpected and lucrative paychecks. For the people that are looking to start anew in foreign land, who also wouldn’t want a lot of that new currency flooding our bank accounts with it? You’d think you may have to start over in your career or simply merge positions when moving to a new country, but some may not recognize the value of being an American in a different part of the world, or how certain countries pay top dollar for specific careers. Here are nine jobs abroad that offer surprising salaries, often due to the high demand, unique skills required, or the cost of living in the countries where these jobs are based.

1. English Teacher in South Korea

Teaching English in South Korea can be surprisingly lucrative. With a strong demand for English language education, teachers can earn a comfortable salary, often with benefits like housing allowances, flight reimbursements, and bonuses. Salaries typically range from $2,000 to $2,500 per month.

2. Software Developer in Germany

Germany’s robust tech industry offers high salaries for software developers, particularly in cities like Berlin and Munich. With a booming tech scene and a shortage of skilled professionals, salaries can range between $50,000 and $90,000 annually, depending on experience.

3. Petroleum Engineer in Saudi Arabia

The oil-rich Saudi Arabian market offers high salaries for petroleum engineers. The unique skills required in this industry, coupled with the high demand for energy resources, can lead to salaries upwards of $100,000 per year.

4. Aviation Professional in the United Arab Emirates

The UAE, especially Dubai, is a hub for the aviation industry. Pilots, air traffic controllers, and aviation engineers can expect high salaries, often tax-free, with additional perks like housing allowances. Pilots, for instance, can earn over $100,000 annually.

5. Diving Instructor in the Maldives

The Maldives is known for its stunning underwater ecosystems, making it a top destination for divers. Certified diving instructors here can earn surprisingly well due to the high influx of tourists. Annual salaries can range from $45,000 to $60,000.

6. Hospitality Manager in Switzerland

Switzerland’s luxury hospitality sector offers substantial pay for experienced managers, especially in high-end hotels and resorts. With the country’s reputation for quality, managers can earn between $60,000 and $80,000 annually.

7. Finance Professional in Singapore

Singapore’s position as a financial hub in Asia makes it a land of opportunity for finance professionals. Roles in banking, investment, and financial analysis are well-compensated, with average salaries ranging from $70,000 to over $100,000 per year.

8. Construction Manager in Australia

Australia’s construction industry is booming, leading to high demand for skilled construction managers. Due to the technical expertise and leadership skills required, these professionals can earn between $100,000 and $150,000 annually.

9. International Sales Manager in China

As one of the world’s largest economies, China offers lucrative opportunities for international sales managers, especially those with expertise in technology, pharmaceuticals, or consumer goods. Salaries can range from $50,000 to $100,000, often with performance bonuses.

Working overseas can not only be an enriching cultural experience but also a financially rewarding one. The key is to identify industries with high demand in specific countries and leverage your skills to secure a position that offers an attractive salary and benefits package. Whether it’s teaching, tech, or tourism, there’s a wide array of jobs overseas that offer more than just a paycheck – they offer a gateway to a new lifestyle.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

