Are Workers Really Holding Out For Better Jobs? Take Our Poll

Are Workers Really Holding Out For Better Jobs?

The largest debate around employment has most recently surrounded the cause for a shortage in employees. Different opinions have been thrown around as to why unemployed persons are not going back to work.

President Biden’s administration has stated that the ongoing effects of the pandemic and difficult access to child care are largely what’s keeping potential employees at home. Shuttered daycare centers have made it hard for parents to get access to the child care they need in order to be able to re-enter the workforce.

Others argue that there is an abundance of new possibilities in the labor market post-COVID, and that workers are simply waiting for the right opportunity before returning to the workforce. The Financial Times reports that there are possibilities everywhere, including for untrained workers to become trained in new careers and for low-wage workers to demand more money.

At the same time, more than half of the country’s states have canceled federal unemployment aid as they claim there are too many jobs and not enough people to fill them.

So what is your opinion? Should the unemployed be holding out for higher wages, better working conditions or other benefits? Give us your take by answering our latest anonymous poll.

Last updated: July 22, 2021