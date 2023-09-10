Advertiser Disclosure
10 Behavioral Job Interview Questions and Answers

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
When preparing for a job interview, you can expect a mix of general, technical, and behavioral questions. Behavioral interview questions are designed to assess how you might act or respond in specific situations. The premise is that past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior.

Behavioral questions can be overwhelming. Sometimes it’s tough to determine what kind of answer the interviewer is looking for. Here are 10 commonly asked behavioral job interview questions and ways to answer them effectively.

1. Describe a Time You Faced a Significant Challenge at Work and How You Handled It

Why they ask: Interviewers want to know how you handle difficulties, pressure, or unexpected challenges.

Sample answer: “In my previous role as a project manager, we were close to missing a deadline for a key client due to a supplier delay. I coordinated an emergency team meeting, divided responsibilities, and sourced an alternative supplier. We managed to deliver on time and maintained the client’s trust.”

2. Provide an Example of When You Worked in a Team To Achieve a Specific Goal

Why they ask: This question assesses teamwork and collaboration skills.

Sample answer: “Our marketing team was launching a campaign. I collaborated with design, content, and digital teams. By sharing feedback and brainstorming together, we increased online engagement by 30%.”

3. Describe a Time When You Had To Give Someone Difficult Feedback

Why they ask: This determines your communication skills and your ability to handle sensitive situations.

Sample answer: “I had to inform a colleague that their report had errors. I arranged a private meeting, provided specific examples, and offered solutions. They appreciated the constructive feedback.”

4. Tell Me About a Mistake You Made and How You Handled It

Why they ask: Everyone makes mistakes. What’s crucial is how you learn and recover from those mistakes.

Sample answer: “I once miscalculated a budget forecast. Once I realized the error, I immediately informed my supervisor, corrected the mistake, and implemented a double-check system for future tasks.”

5. Describe a Situation Where You Had To Manage Multiple Priorities Simultaneously

Why they ask: This evaluates your time management and organizational skills.

Sample answer: “During our annual sales event, I managed both client relations and coordinated with the logistics team. I created a daily task list, prioritized urgent issues, and delegated when necessary to ensure a smooth flow.”

6. Tell Me About a Time When You Took the Initiative on a Project or Task

Why they ask: Interviewers want to gauge your motivation and leadership skills.

Sample answer: “I noticed our team’s workflow had redundancies. Without being prompted, I researched alternative strategies and presented them to my supervisor. We implemented some changes, which increased our efficiency by 20%.”

7. Describe a Situation Where You Had To Persuade Someone To See Things Your Way

Why they ask: This question assesses your negotiation and persuasion skills.

Sample answer: “Our team was divided on a marketing strategy. I presented data supporting my approach and highlighted long-term benefits. After a thorough discussion, we agreed to trial my strategy, leading to a 15% increase in conversions.”

8. Tell Me About a Time You Went Above and Beyond for a Customer

Why they ask: This helps interviewers understand your dedication to customer satisfaction.

Sample answer: “A customer was dissatisfied because a product they wanted was out of stock. I coordinated with our supplier and arranged a special order for them, ensuring their loyalty to our brand.”

9. Describe a Time When You Had To Adapt To Significant Changes at Work

Why they ask: The business world is always changing. Adaptability is key.

Sample answer: “When our company merged with a competitor, many processes changed. I took this as an opportunity, volunteered for training sessions, and quickly became a go-to person for my team during the transition.”

10. How Have You Handled Situations Where You Had to Meet Tight Deadlines?

Why they ask: This tests your ability to perform under pressure.

Sample answer: “In preparing for a major product launch, we were behind schedule. I coordinated with all team members, worked extra hours, and ensured we not only met the deadline but also maintained the quality of our work.”

Answering Behaviorial Job Interview Questions

Behavioral interview questions aim to reveal insights about your character, skills, and abilities by understanding past behaviors. When answering, consider using the STAR method (situation, task, action, and result). This structured approach can help you give comprehensive and concise answers, showcasing your skills and competencies effectively.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

