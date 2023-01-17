Advertiser Disclosure
The Best Jobs That Earn Over $100K Without a Doctorate in 2023

It used to be that a six-figure job required years of schooling for a doctorate or specialized training (think doctors and lawyers), but that tide has been turning the past few years.

U.S. News & World Report recently released their Best Jobs of 2023 report, and the number-one profession nabs a $120,000 salary and has no specifications for a Ph.D. The job: A software developer. The degree level: Just a bachelor’s.

Of the Top 10 jobs on the list, six only require a bachelor’s degree, and all but one earn over $100,000. Here’s how the full list shakes out, along with median salaries and level of education:

  1. Software Developer (Median Salary: $120,730; Degree: Bachelor’s)
  2. Nurse Practitioner (Median Salary: $120,680; Degree: Master’s)
  3. Medical and Health Services Manager (Median Salary: $101,340; Degree: Bachelor’s)
  4. Physician Assistant (Median Salary: $121,530; Degree: Master’s)
  5. Information Security Analyst (Median Salary: $102,600; Degree: Bachelor’s)
  6. Physical Therapist (Median Salary: $95,620; Degree: Doctorate)
  7. Financial Manager (Median Salary: $131,710; Degree: Bachelor’s)
  8. IT Manager (Median Salary: $159,010; Degree: Bachelor’s)
  9. Web Developer (Median Salary: $77,030; Degree: Bachelor’s)
  10. Dentist (Median Salary: $160,370; Degree; Doctorate)
To put together the top jobs list, U.S. News & World Report considered several factors with data from the U.S. Department of Labor: salary, stress level, job openings over the next decade and unemployment rate. They also conduct interviews with people currently in each role.

More From GOBankingRates

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi joined GOBankingRates.com in 2022, adding to her 15 years in journalism with bylines in Spin, Paste, Nylon, Popmatters, The A.V. Club, Loudwire, Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Tribune, Chicago Magazine and others. She currently resides in Chicago with her rescue pets and is working on a debut historical fiction novel about WWII. She holds a degree in fiction writing from Columbia College Chicago.
