The Best Jobs That Earn Over $100K Without a Doctorate in 2023

It used to be that a six-figure job required years of schooling for a doctorate or specialized training (think doctors and lawyers), but that tide has been turning the past few years.

U.S. News & World Report recently released their Best Jobs of 2023 report, and the number-one profession nabs a $120,000 salary and has no specifications for a Ph.D. The job: A software developer. The degree level: Just a bachelor’s.

Of the Top 10 jobs on the list, six only require a bachelor’s degree, and all but one earn over $100,000. Here’s how the full list shakes out, along with median salaries and level of education:

Software Developer (Median Salary: $120,730; Degree: Bachelor’s) Nurse Practitioner (Median Salary: $120,680; Degree: Master’s) Medical and Health Services Manager (Median Salary: $101,340; Degree: Bachelor’s) Physician Assistant (Median Salary: $121,530; Degree: Master’s) Information Security Analyst (Median Salary: $102,600; Degree: Bachelor’s) Physical Therapist (Median Salary: $95,620; Degree: Doctorate) Financial Manager (Median Salary: $131,710; Degree: Bachelor’s) IT Manager (Median Salary: $159,010; Degree: Bachelor’s) Web Developer (Median Salary: $77,030; Degree: Bachelor’s) Dentist (Median Salary: $160,370; Degree; Doctorate)

To put together the top jobs list, U.S. News & World Report considered several factors with data from the U.S. Department of Labor: salary, stress level, job openings over the next decade and unemployment rate. They also conduct interviews with people currently in each role.

