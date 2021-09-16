Despite Poor Job Growth Overall Amid Delta Variant, These Industries Are Seeing Notable Gains

The spreading Delta variant has thrown a wrench into America’s job recovery. The August jobs report was a big disappointment, adding just 235,000 new jobs and falling far short of the Dow Jones expectation of 720,000, as previously reported by GOBankingRates.

However, some industries have recently experienced significant growth, as indicated by Monster’s Fall 2021 Hiring Report. Take a look at what the employment website had to say regarding key sectors that could see a big boost in opportunities in the autumn months:

Transportation and Warehousing

Hiring demands have picked up despite losses initially in March and April of last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) July jobs report showed that the sector has recovered 92.9% of its jobs since the pandemic began, with hiring expected to gain speed as the holiday season approaches.

Technology

With tech being especially critical in today’s remote environment, computer and technology jobs are projected to increase by 11% between 2019 and 2029, according to the BLS.

Healthcare

As one of the fastest-growing sectors, the BLS projects healthcare will add 2.4 million new jobs from 2019 to 2029. Gains were most notable in ambulatory health care services and hospitals, seeing 37,000 new jobs in July alone. Monster data also showed strong job posting growth in new healthcare (23%) and healthcare support (18%).

Professional and Building Services

August’s jobs report showed an increase in hiring, with 73,000 jobs added in this sector, especially among white-collar industries, according to Monster data. There’s also been strong interest from those looking for a safe working environment, flexible hours and higher pay.

Construction

The housing market has been booming, creating greater demand for hiring in the building sector. Job postings within construction and extraction grew in July by 7% on Monster alone. Construction hiring is expected to continue into the fall and new year.

Sales and Retail

Retailers have ramped up hires as consumers gain the confidence to go out and spend. Monster has seen an increase in new job postings for sales and other related positions, as well. Retail salesperson and cashier hires increased by 32% month-over-month in July.

Leisure and Hospitality

Although employment is still down by 1.7 million as of July, hiring in these industries has increased for most of 2021. BLS data from July showed gains of 380,000 jobs in bars, restaurants, hotels, casinos and amusement parks. Monster data also saw increases within food preparation and serving (17%), as well as personal care and service (16%).

Installation, Maintenance and Repair

Jobs in these sectors range widely from mechanics to HVAC professionals. New jobs posted on Monster in July increased by 11% among the top new job listings. Growth in the extremely popular field of wind turbine technicians is expected to increase by 61% from 2019 to 2029, as well.

Manufacturing

Hiring rates in manufacturing have been growing since the start of the pandemic. About 27,000 payrolls were added in July, according to BLS data; however, Monster data shows that hiring rates are gaining momentum as we go into fall. New jobs posted on Monster increased by 10% month-over-month, especially for inspectors, testers, sorters, weighers, welders and cutters.

Finance, Insurance and Real Estate

In July, insurance sales agents, accountants, auditing clerks and financial analysts were some of the top new jobs posted on Monster. The BLS July jobs report showed an increase of 22,000 jobs, mostly in real estate and rental and leasing.

Last updated: September 16, 2021