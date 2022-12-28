Advertiser Disclosure
Dissatisfied With Work in 2022? 7 Ways To Turn Things Around in the New Year

By Nicole Spector

With the new year almost here, many Americans are looking for ways to become happier, healthier and more productive. Not just in their personal lives, but in their professional lives, too. How can you improve your work life? There are at least seven proven ways. Have a look. 

Take Scheduled Breaks Throughout the Day  

The lunch break is a work-day standard, but taking other, smaller breaks throughout the day is also highly recommended. For example, you might want to try the Pomodoro technique. This is a time management system where you section your workday into 25-minute chunks separated by five-minute breaks.

Pursue Your Passions 

Started out as an actor but ended up as an accountant? That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be entertaining your inner thespian. Staying true to your passions and talents when you’re off the clock could help you feel more motivated when you’re on the clock. Plus, you just might be able to turn your first love into a lucrative second job. 

Reassess Your Goals — and Envision New Ones  

Why did you get into the career you’re in now? Once you have remembered those goals, think about what your goals are now. Where do you want to be in a year, five years, ten years? It may sound a bit out there, but making a vision board of where and how you want to be living in the future can help orient you in goal-making. 

Channel the Power of ‘No’ 

In this workaholic society, many people struggle with saying “no” to colleagues. This is especially a problem for women, who still generally earn less than their male peers. But saying no when you don’t have the bandwidth to take on more work will only work for you, not against you. 

Max Out Your Employee Benefits 

Does your employer offer a 401(k) plan match? How about a health savings and/or flexible spending account? The new year is the ideal time to max out all the benefits the company offers. Talk to your HR department to learn about the opportunities available to you. 

Practice ‘Career Cushioning’ 

Career cushioning” became a buzzword in 2022. As GOBankingRates recently reported, it essentially means preparing for whatever comes next in the economy and job market and taking steps to keep yourself professionally safe. It’s a smart thing to do regardless of whether or not the country is in a recession — but a recession seems likely, so update your LinkedIn and get back to networking. 

Take the Vacation(s) 

Americans have a bad habit of not using their vacation time. They also have a bad habit of burning out on the job. Don’t fall victim to either. Plan your 2023 vacation(s) now. 

