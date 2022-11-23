Employment: Here Are 8 In-Demand Flex Jobs You Might Not Know You Could Do from Home

Drazen_ / Getty Images

Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world and rewrote the rules of work life, many employers have adopted more liberal policies about flexible work arrangements. These arrangements typically allow employees to split their time between remote work at home and the office or work site.

Although fully remote jobs have been on the decline — they fell to 14% of all active listings on LinkedIn in September, down from a peak of 20% in February, CNBC reported — there are still plenty of flex job opportunities.

Here’s a look at eight flex or remote jobs you might not have thought could be done at home. All were listed recently on the FlexJobs employment site.

Conservation Project Specialist

This was listed as a full-time hybrid remote job in Washington state. The job is to coordinate with the conservation director on all aspects of new conservation projects, including responding to and vetting inquiries and moving active projects forward through the process.

Tribal Government Liaison

Another full-time hybrid remote job, the work involves identifying cultural relationships to Gila and Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and adjoining Bureau of Land Management lands, starting with tribes who have been consulted on recent federal projects. People in this position also provide brief monthly updates on the status of meetings.

Food Scientist

Positions for this full-time hybrid remote job were listed in Colorado and New York. In this case, the job is to design dairy yogurts based on consumer and market research as well as help prepare for factory production and the post-launch follow up.

Store Designer

This full-time hybrid remote job has a national reach and involves working with architects and other professionals on design development and execution. Important skills include communication and project efficiency to help achieve results that align with project goals and individual brands

Wholesale Electricity Market Analyst

This was listed as a full-time 100% remote job in California. The work involves performing mathematical and economics analysis of market software and power systems applications results, with the goal of determining the validity of prices and congestion.

Jewelry Design Grader

Another full-time 100% remote job, this position was listed in New York City. It requires objectively and accurately evaluating projects against established grading keys and rubrics. Those in the position must provide clear and effective digital audio records of feedback to students.

Climate and Working Lands Analyst

This job was listed as a full-time hybrid remote position in Minnesota. It involves developing and executing original qualitative and quantitative research through data collection and cleaning, scenario modeling, mapping and tool development, with the aim of supporting existing and emerging initiatives

Sound Designer

Positions for this full-time 100% remote position were listed in 18 states across the country. The job is to create original sound effects ranging from weapons and ambiances to foley. You are required to effectively manage and implement your own audio assets, manipulate audio to create dynamic content and help construct engaging audio experiences and the systems that drive them.

