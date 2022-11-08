Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Fired Before the Holidays? Do These 6 Things

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

There’s never a good time to be fired or laid off from your job, but it’s especially painful during the holidays. Not only does losing your job put a damper on an otherwise festive season — it also means you lose income just when you might need it the most.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

After absorbing the initial shock of being fired, your first move should be to take a step back and put everything in perspective. As a blog on the Talent Solutions website put it, losing a job before the holidays might seem like the end of the world, but it’s not. Maintain a positive attitude, surround yourself with a support group of friends and family and work on what you can control instead of what you can’t.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Here are six positive steps you can take if you’ve lost your job ahead of the holidays.

Talk to the Employer That Fired You

Your initial reaction to being fired might be anger or bitterness, but do your best to contain those emotions so you get more information. JVS Career & Employment suggests calmly listening to the reasons you were laid off or fired to gain more context and turn it into a learning experience. If your employer offers outplacement services, take advantage of those as well.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“If you are too emotional, request a slight delay to collect your thoughts,” the blog advised. “You’ll want to be clear-headed and an active listener so you can take notes and ask any clarifying questions to help you understand all of the details around the layoff.”

Update Your Resume and Begin Networking

Even though it might be tempting to kick back until the holidays are over, the better move is to begin taking positive steps toward your next job. Talent Solutions advises adding your most recent job and skills to your resume and sending it out to potential employers. Also, share it with your professional network and take it to networking events in your area.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

Search for Seasonal Jobs

Since it might be difficult to find a new career position immediately, the holidays are a good time to look for temporary seasonal positions. As Ramsey Solutions reported, U.S. retailers typically add hundreds of thousands of new jobs during the holidays. Some of these jobs could turn into permanent positions. You might also find holiday work at restaurants and delivery companies.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Learn New Skills

One advantage of not working full-time is that you have more time to develop your professional skills through online learning, reading books or latching on with organizations that might need volunteers or unpaid interns. Focus on marketable skills that can enhance your chances of being hired.

Make an Employer List (and Check It Twice)

JVS Career & Employment recommends creating a list of companies you might want to work for, regardless of whether they have any current job openings. Research their mission, company culture, business model, customer base and growth strategy. Once you have built up enough expertise, find connections at the companies through LinkedIn and other professional resources to make your pitch in person rather than just sending a resume.

Bonus Offer: Bank of America $100 Bonus Offer for new Online Checking Accounts. See page for details.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?
Discover: 10 Best Job Search Sites for 2022

Reduce Your Spending

Yes, it’s the holidays — but now is not the time to splurge on gifts or travel with money you can’t afford to part with. Likewise, avoid running up your credit card balances or dipping into retirement savings. Find areas you can cut back on so you can pay expenses with emergency savings or your severance package, if applicable.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS