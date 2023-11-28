‘Future Success’ Can Hinge on This Resume Feature, Says Expert — Make Yourself Stand Out

AndreyPopov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Forgetting to add your promotion history on your resume and LinkedIn profile can make it look like your career’s been stagnant, according to one expert.

“Promotion history is the thing that I am looking for in resumes and in LinkedIn that I do not think people highlight enough,” Nolan Church, former Google and DoorDash recruiter and the current CEO of talent marketplace Continuum, said to CNBC Make It. Church said it’s pretty common for people to forget this, and he never sees promotion history on LinkedIn.

And it’s a cause for suspicion. There are people who have been at the same place for “five-to-10 years with one title,” said Church, but the assumption often is that they must not have been getting promotions that entire time. According to Church, promotions are the marker of future success, and not adding them can make your career look stagnant.

When you do include a promotion in your LinkedIn and resume, Church suggested making it the first thing potential employers see. Under the title of each relevant role, Church recommended placing it in the first bullet. “Say, ‘promoted three times in the last five years,'” Church said. Or say, “promoted from senior manager to director.”

While the current job market isn’t ringing any alarm bells, there are signs of cooling, per CNBC — and you’ll want to make your resume stand out as much as possible.

The economy added 15,000 jobs in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but this is much less than the expected 260,000 monthly average in 2023, Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, explained to CNBC.

“Every indicator suggests a slowing, slackening labor market,” Pollak said.

