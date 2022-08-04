Advertiser Disclosure
Get Paid to Sleep: Casper is Hiring an Elite Sleeper, But You Have to Be Able to Power Nap

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Have you ever lost sleep looking for a job? Well rest easy, now you can sleep and get paid for it. Casper, the mattress and bedding company, is looking for elite sleepers.

“Do you love to sleep? Then we have a job that will pay you to do just that. Join the Casper Sleepers and show off your sleeping skills in public, on social and anywhere else people are looking. So join us to literally sleep on the job because we believe a good sleep changes everything,” the company said in a statement.

A recent Casper TikTok video showing someone asleep in a store garnered thousands of views and comments, emphasizing this hiring promotion.

So, what are the job requirements?

Sleep, sleep and more sleep. Whether in Casper stores or in “unexpected settings out in the world,” candidates should demonstrate exceptional sleeping ability, a desire to sleep as much as possible and an ability to sleep through anything.

Professional sleepers should also create “TikTok-style content to be posted across Casper social media channels,” according to the release.

The New York Post reports that the job will pay $25 an hour; the job has some additional perks too, such as a “pajama dress-code” and limited free Casper products.

Applicants have until Aug. 11 to apply and must be 18 or older.

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

