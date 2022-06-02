Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Graduates from MIT, UCLA and These 18 Other Universities Can Now Move to the UK Without a Job Offer

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Portrait of a group of students standing together on graduation day.
PeopleImages / Getty Images

In an effort to alleviate the labor crunch in the U.K. and bring top talent to the area, a new visa allows new graduates from 20 prestigious U.S. colleges to move to the U.K. without a job offer in place.

Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
More: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

The “High Potential Individual” visa allows alumni who have graduated from one of the schools on the list in the past five years to live (and work) in the U.K. for up to three years. They can also bring their family.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Previously, U.S. citizens could only move to the U.K. with a solid job offer from a U.K. company that agreed to sponsor their work visa paperwork.

To qualify for the list of what the U.K. government deems the world’s 50 best universities, the school must appear on two out of three global rankings, according to Business Insider. The lists are:

  • The Times Higher Education World University Rankings.
  • Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings.
  • The Academy of Ranking World Universities.
Make Your Money Work Better for You

Twenty out of 50 of the schools on the list are based in the U.S. while the others are mainly located in Europe or Asia.

See: POLL: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?
Live Blog: SNAP (Food Stamps), Social Security Benefits and More

Here is the full list of U.S. schools that qualify graduates to move to the U.K.:

  • California Institute of Technology.
  • Columbia University.
  • Cornell University.
  • Duke University.
  • Harvard University.
  • Johns Hopkins University.
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
  • New York University.
  • Northwestern University. 
  • Princeton University.
  • Stanford University.
  • University of California, Berkeley.
  • University of California, Los Angeles.
  • University of California, San Diego.
  • University of Chicago.
  • University of Michigan.
  • University of Pennsylvania.
  • University of Texas at Austin.
  • University of Washington.
  • Yale University.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of May 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.