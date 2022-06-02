Graduates from MIT, UCLA and These 18 Other Universities Can Now Move to the UK Without a Job Offer

In an effort to alleviate the labor crunch in the U.K. and bring top talent to the area, a new visa allows new graduates from 20 prestigious U.S. colleges to move to the U.K. without a job offer in place.

The “High Potential Individual” visa allows alumni who have graduated from one of the schools on the list in the past five years to live (and work) in the U.K. for up to three years. They can also bring their family.

Previously, U.S. citizens could only move to the U.K. with a solid job offer from a U.K. company that agreed to sponsor their work visa paperwork.

To qualify for the list of what the U.K. government deems the world’s 50 best universities, the school must appear on two out of three global rankings, according to Business Insider. The lists are:

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings.

The Academy of Ranking World Universities.

Twenty out of 50 of the schools on the list are based in the U.S. while the others are mainly located in Europe or Asia.

Here is the full list of U.S. schools that qualify graduates to move to the U.K.:

California Institute of Technology.

Columbia University.

Cornell University.

Duke University.

Harvard University.

Johns Hopkins University.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

New York University.

Northwestern University.

Princeton University.

Stanford University.

University of California, Berkeley.

University of California, Los Angeles.

University of California, San Diego.

University of Chicago.

University of Michigan.

University of Pennsylvania.

University of Texas at Austin.

University of Washington.

Yale University.

