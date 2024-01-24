Advertiser Disclosure
7 High-Paying Jobs That Only Require a Bachelor’s Degree

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
During a time when student loans and higher education costs are a significant concern, many people seek career paths that offer high pay but don’t require extensive periods of study.

Fortunately, there are many high-paying jobs available for those with just a bachelor’s degree. Here are seven roles to consider.

1. Software Developer

Median annual salary: $124,200

One of the most lucrative and in-demand career paths today is software development. Software developers create and maintain the systems and applications that run on computers, smartphones, and other devices. A bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field is typically required.

Developers must have strong programming skills, a keen eye for problem-solving, and an ability to adapt to new technologies. As of this writing, software developers earn a median annual salary of $124, 200 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

2. Electrical Engineer

Median annual salary:  $104,610

Electrical engineering is another field where a bachelor’s degree can lead to a high-paying job. Electrical engineers design, develop, test, and supervise the manufacture of electrical equipment. This can include electric motors, radar and navigation systems, communications systems, or power generation equipment.

A degree in electrical engineering is essential, coupled with strong analytical and problem-solving skills. As of this writing, electrical engineers earn a median annual salary of $104,610 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

3. Financial Analyst

Median annual salary: $96,220

A bachelor’s degree in finance, economics, or a related field can lead to a lucrative career as a financial analyst. These professionals help businesses and individuals make investment decisions by assessing the performance of stocks, bonds, and other investments.

In addition to a degree, strong analytical, computer, and mathematical skills are vital. As of this writing, financial analysts earn a median annual salary of $96,220 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

4. Marketing Manager

Median annual salary: $138,730

Marketing managers play a critical role in helping companies understand what products people want, who will buy them, and at what price. A bachelor’s degree in marketing, business, or a related field is typically required.

These professionals need excellent communication, creativity, and analytical skills. As of this writing, marketing managers earn a median annual salary of $138,730 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

5. Aerospace Engineer

Median annual salary: $126,880

For those interested in aviation and space exploration, aerospace engineering offers a high-paying career with just a bachelor’s degree. These engineers design, construct, and test aircraft, spacecraft, satellites, and missiles.

Besides the degree, strong analytical, problem-solving, and math skills are essential. As of this writing, aerospace engineers earn a median annual salary of $126,880 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

6. Registered Nurse

Median annual salary: $81,220

The healthcare sector offers various high-paying jobs with a bachelor’s degree, with registered nursing being a notable example. Registered nurses (RNs) provide and coordinate patient care, educate patients about health conditions, and offer advice and emotional support.

A Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) is increasingly becoming the standard requirement. As of this writing, registered nurses earn a median annual salary of $81,220 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

7. Human Resources Manager

Median annual salary: $130,000

A bachelor’s degree in human resources, business administration, or a related field can lead to a career as a human resources manager. These professionals plan, coordinate, and direct the administrative functions of an organization. They oversee the recruiting, interviewing, and hiring of new staff.

Strong interpersonal and decision-making skills are necessary. As of this writing, human resources managers earn a median annual salary of $130,000 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Bottom Line

A bachelor’s degree can be a gateway to a high-paying and rewarding career across various industries. The key is to choose a field that aligns with your interests and strengths and to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge through your degree program. With dedication and the right qualifications, these roles offer promising career paths with attractive compensation.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

