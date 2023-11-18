6 High-Paying Jobs That Will Disappear Over the Next Decade

The rapid advancements in artificial intelligence are poised to significantly impact the job market, particularly in high-paying sectors. Here are some jobs that may disappear or substantially diminish due to the integration of AI technologies, along with their estimated salaries.

1. Data Analysts and Statisticians

Estimated Salary: $60,000 – $120,000 annually

Data analysis and statistical roles are particularly vulnerable to AI advancements. AI algorithms can process and analyze large datasets more efficiently than humans, often with greater accuracy and at a lower cost. This efficiency may lead to a reduction in demand for human data analysts and statisticians.

2. Financial Analysts and Advisors

Estimated Salary: $85,000 – $150,000 annually

The finance sector is increasingly adopting AI for tasks like risk assessment, investment strategy formulation, and market analysis. AI systems can analyze market trends and financial data more quickly and thoroughly than humans, potentially reducing the need for human financial analysts and advisors.

3. Stock Traders and Equity Analysts

Estimated Salary: $100,000 – $250,000 annually

The field of stock trading and equity analysis is increasingly being influenced by AI and algorithmic trading. AI systems can analyze large amounts of financial data, monitor market trends, and execute trades faster than a human. This technology enables real-time decision-making based on market changes, which can be more efficient than traditional trading and analysis methods.

As AI becomes more sophisticated in predicting market trends and making investment decisions, the demand for human stock traders and equity analysts may decrease. This shift could lead to a reduction in high-paying jobs in the finance sector, specifically those focused on active trading and market analysis.

4. Human Resources Managers

Estimated Salary: $80,000 – $150,000 annually

Human resources managers are key in managing employee relations, recruitment, and organizational culture. However, AI is increasingly being used for various HR functions like screening resumes, analyzing employee feedback, and even conducting initial interviews.

While AI can’t entirely replace the human element in HR, especially in handling complex interpersonal issues and strategic planning, it can automate and streamline many of the routine tasks HR managers currently handle. This increased efficiency might lead to a reduced need for HR managers, particularly in organizations that adopt AI-driven HR systems extensively.

5. Market Research Analysts

Estimated Salary: $65,000 – $120,000 annually

Market research analysts are tasked with understanding consumer and market trends. AI tools that analyze consumer data and market trends can automate much of this work, potentially reducing the need for human market researchers.

6. Advertising and Media Buyers

Estimated Salary: $50,000 – $120,000 annually

With AI’s ability to analyze consumer behavior and preferences, the role of media buyers and advertising planners is changing. AI algorithms can automate ad placements and media buying more efficiently, reducing the need for human intervention in these areas.

The Takeaway

These examples illustrate that high-paying jobs are not immune to the impacts of AI. While AI can enhance efficiency and accuracy in many fields, it also poses a challenge to job security in sectors traditionally considered stable and lucrative. If you work in one of these industries, it will be necessary to adapt by acquiring new skills so that you can remain competitive in the job market.

