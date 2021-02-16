Advertiser Disclosure

These Hourly Workers Benefit the Most From Overtime

Are long hours worth it during the coronavirus pandemic?
By Erica Corbin Boost Your Career

Two refuse collection workers loading garbage into waste truck emptying containers.
kzenon / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed the professional lives of nearly every American. Many workers, for instance, work their jobs remotely. Data from a Gallup Panel noted that 62% of employed Americans currently work from home. But while working from home is becoming increasingly common, it also comes with its own set of challenges: homeschooling kids, barking dogs and spouses who wander willy-nilly in and out of frame during Zoom meetings.

Of course, these challenges pale in comparison to those who are out of jobs entirely. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics said in a February 5 news release that unemployment fell to 6.3% a drop from May 8, 2020, numbers of 20 percent. That was alarmingly close to the estimated 25% unemployment rate during the Great Depression. Thankfully, unemployment has since dropped down below 10%, although it’s still high.

That said, one could argue that it’s the nation’s essential workers who have it the worst. Policymakers have been pushing for essential employees to receive anything from hazard pay to double-time to student loan relief, but nothing has been finalized. In turn, these workers have been forced into situations that compromise their health and that of their loved ones with no additional compensation.

Evidence shows that hourly workers, in particular, have been hit hardest by the pandemic. If they haven’t lost their jobs entirely, many have to endure gruelingly long hours for wages well below the national average. Some hourly workers need overtime to make ends meet, while others, such as nursing assistants, may have no choice in the matter.

So, now the guy who stocks shelves at the grocery store and just wants to pay his bills is risking death while keeping society from devolving into complete chaos — all for $13 an hour. And that’s not even $20 an hour pretax for overtime. It begs the question: does working overtime really pay off?

GOBankingRates looked at the median annual and hourly wage of 50 nonexempt occupations, meaning those eligible for overtime pay. Each job’s overtime wage was calculated as 1.5 times their regular wage. Of course, if you have a higher-paying job, your overtime will be correlatively higher, and vice versa. However, when you consider which jobs are essential, which can be done remotely and which are likely out of work right now, it puts the devastation of hourly workers into a whole new light.

Last updated: Feb. 16, 2021

Candid of young attractive asian woman auditor or trainee staff work looking up stocktaking inventory in warehouse store by computer tablet with wide angle view.
1/50
Chaay_Tee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stockers and Order Fillers

  • Median annual wage: $27,380
  • Median hourly wage: $13.16
  • Median overtime wage: $19.74
  • Essential status: Generally essential

 

Happy female librarian taking a book from a male student in the library.
2/50
skynesher / Getty Images

Library Assistants, Clerical

  • Median annual wage: $27,490
  • Median hourly wage: $13.22
  • Median overtime wage: $19.83
  • Essential status: Generally not essential
Senior group are doing a local tour in Northumberland with a guide.
3/50
SolStock / Getty Images

Tour and Travel Guides

  • Median annual wage: $27,600
  • Median hourly wage: $13.27
  • Median overtime wage: $19.91
  • Essential status: Generally not essential
Shot of a mature pharmacist assisting a young woman in a chemist.
4/50
Tinpixels / Getty Images

Pharmacy Aides

  • Median annual wage: $27,850
  • Median hourly wage: $13.39
  • Median overtime wage: $20.09
  • Essential status: Generally essential
butcher, butcher processing, meat
5/50
©Shutterstock.com

Slaughterers and Meat Packers

  • Median annual wage: $29,230
  • Median hourly wage: $14.05
  • Median overtime wage: $21.08
  • Essential status: Generally essential
Africa, Business, Industry, Engineer - Factory Workers Checking Fresh Milk Bottles on the Conveyor Belt.
6/50
GCShutter / Shutterstock.com

Food Processing Workers

  • Median annual wage: $29,320
  • Median hourly wage: $14.09
  • Median overtime wage: $21.14
  • Essential status: Generally essential

Doctor in surgery examining little girl.
7/50
shironosov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nursing Assistants

  • Median annual wage: $29,660
  • Median hourly wage: $14.26
  • Median overtime wage: $21.39
  • Essential status: Generally essential
Security guard
8/50
fatihhoca / iStock.com

Security Guards

  • Median annual wage: $29,680
  • Median hourly wage: $14.27
  • Median overtime wage: $21.41
  • Essential status: Essential in certain states and situations
Courier On Bicycle Delivering Food In City.
9/50
Daisy-Daisy / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Couriers and Messengers

  • Median annual wage: $29,690
  • Median hourly wage: $14.28
  • Median overtime wage: $21.42
  • Essential status: Generally not essential
Crossing guard holding a stop sign to pause traffic
10/50
iyd39 / Shutterstock.com

Crossing Guards and Flaggers

  • Median annual wage: $29,760
  • Median hourly wage: $14.31
  • Median overtime wage: $21.47
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations
Mid adult couple talking to female receptionist.
11/50
HRAUN / Getty Images

Receptionists and Information Clerks

  • Median annual wage: $30,050
  • Median hourly wage: $14.45
  • Median overtime wage: $21.68
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Lawn maintenance person mowing grass
12/50
©Shutterstock.com

Grounds Maintenance Workers

  • Median annual wage: $30,890
  • Median hourly wage: $14.85
  • Median overtime wage: $22.28
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations
Caucasian woman bank customer making a transaction with a bank teller in a retail bank.
13/50
YinYang / Getty Images

Tellers

  • Median annual wage: $31,230
  • Median hourly wage: $15.02
  • Median overtime wage: $22.53
  • Essential status: Generally essential
Hotel Concierge .
14/50
Gabriel Georgescu / Shutterstock.com

Concierges

  • Median annual wage: $31,390
  • Median hourly wage: $15.09
  • Median overtime wage: $22.64
  • Essential status: Generally not essential
Shot of a businesswoman using a computer during a late night at work.
15/50
laflor / Getty Images

Data Entry Keyers

  • Median annual wage: $33,490
  • Median hourly wage: $16.10
  • Median overtime wage: $24.15
  • Essential status: Work can often be done remotely
female workers with circuit boards.
16/50
gerenme / Getty Images

Assemblers and Fabricators

  • Median annual wage: $33,710
  • Median hourly wage: $16.21
  • Median overtime wage: $24.32
  • Essential status: Generally essential
shipping clerk
17/50
©Shutterstock.com

Shipping, Receiving and Inventory Clerks

  • Median annual wage: $34,190
  • Median hourly wage: $16.44
  • Median overtime wage: $24.66
  • Essential status: Generally essential
Shot of a female agent working in a call centre.
18/50
PeopleImages / Getty Images

Customer Service Representatives

  • Median annual wage: $34,710
  • Median hourly wage: $16.69
  • Median overtime wage: $25.04
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Closeup of driver's hands on big truck steering wheel.
19/50
photovs / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Light Truck Drivers

  • Median annual wage: $34,730
  • Median hourly wage: $16.70
  • Median overtime wage: $25.05
  • Essential status: Generally essential
Female pharmacist looking for medicines in the rack.
20/50
alvarez / Getty Images

Medical Assistants

  • Median annual wage: $34,800
  • Median hourly wage: $16.73
  • Median overtime wage: $25.10
  • Essential status: Generally essential
Nurse bandaging arm after patient donates blood in hospital bank.
21/50
asiseeit / iStock.com

Phlebotomists

  • Median annual wage: $35,510
  • Median hourly wage: $17.07
  • Median overtime wage: $25.61
  • Essential status: Generally essential

Shot of construction workers working on a girder of a prefab home, focus on foreground.
22/50
vm / Getty Images

Construction Laborers

  • Median annual wage: $36,860
  • Median hourly wage: $17.72
  • Median overtime wage: $26.58
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations
garbage-collector
23/50
Dmitry Kalinovsky / Shutterstock.com

Refuse and Recyclable Material Collectors

  • Median annual wage: $37,840
  • Median hourly wage: $18.19
  • Median overtime wage: $27.29
  • Essential status: Generally essential
file-clerk
24/50
maxriesgo / Shutterstock.com

Financial Clerks

  • Median annual wage: $38,510
  • Median hourly wage: $18.52
  • Median overtime wage: $27.78
  • Essential status: Work can often be done remotely
Portrait of a female clerk working at the courtroom typing the session - legal system technology concepts.
25/50
andresr / Getty Images

Court, Municipal and License Clerks

  • Median annual wage: $39,380
  • Median hourly wage: $18.93
  • Median overtime wage: $28.40
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations
Young secretary with eyeglasses writing in the library.
26/50
miodrag ignjatovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Secretaries and Administrative Assistants

  • Median annual wage: $39,850
  • Median hourly wage: $19.16
  • Median overtime wage: $28.74
  • Essential status: Generally essential
Man in tree trimming palm fronds.
27/50
Bill Oxford / Getty Images

Tree Trimmers and Pruners

  • Median annual wage: $39,980
  • Median hourly wage: $19.22
  • Median overtime wage: $28.83
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations
Group of people, dentists and assistants taking care of their patients.
28/50
South_agency / Getty Images

Dental Assisstants

  • Median annual wage: $40,080
  • Median hourly wage: $19.27
  • Median overtime wage: $28.91
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations
An older man in an historic town paints his house, with careful attention to detail, while standing on a ladder.
29/50
ParkerDeen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Painters and Paperhangers

  • Median annual wage: $40,280
  • Median hourly wage: $19.37
  • Median overtime wage: $29.06
  • Essential status: Generally not essential
Vintage toned portrait of a young female novelist, blogger or a freelancer designer working on the laptop while having a cup of coffee in her living room in the beautiful bright apartment in Paris city center, in Montmartre district.
30/50
lechatnoir / Getty Images

Word Processors and Typists

  • Median annual wage: $40,340
  • Median hourly wage: $19.39
  • Median overtime wage: $29.09
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Young entrepreneur working in his start-up office.
31/50
vgajic / Getty Images

Proofreaders and Copy Markers

  • Median annual wage: $40,630
  • Median hourly wage: $19.54
  • Median overtime wage: $29.31
  • Essential status: Work can often be done remotely
Worker in reflective vest with drill repairing street during roadworks.
32/50
KatarzynaBialasiewicz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Highway Maintenance Workers

  • Median annual wage: $40,730
  • Median hourly wage: $19.58
  • Median overtime wage: $29.37
  • Essential status: Generally essential
Female businesswoman readind financial report analyzing statistics pointing at pie chart working at her desk.
33/50
undrey / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bookkeeping, Accounting and Auditing Clerks

  • Median annual wage: $41,230
  • Median hourly wage: $19.82
  • Median overtime wage: $29.73
  • Essential status: Generally essential
A handsome young bearded man in overalls laying a tile floor.
34/50
LukaTDB / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Carpet, Floor and Tile Installers and Finishers

  • Median annual wage: $42,050
  • Median hourly wage: $20.22
  • Median overtime wage: $30.33
  • Essential status: Generally not essential
roofers installing a new roof on residential home.
35/50
nycshooter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Roofers

  • Median annual wage: $42,100
  • Median hourly wage: $20.24
  • Median overtime wage: $30.36
  • Essential status: Generally essential
automotive-mechanic
36/50
Twinsterphoto / Shutterstock.com

Automotive Technicians and Repairers

  • Median annual wage: $42,150
  • Median hourly wage: $20.26
  • Median overtime wage: $30.39
  • Essential status: Generally essential

Young mechanic fixing plow on the tractor.
37/50
fotokostic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Farm Equipment Mechanics and Service Technicians

  • Median annual wage: $42,200
  • Median hourly wage: $20.29
  • Median overtime wage: $30.44
  • Essential status: Generally essential
Two senior men using welding torch to cut metal sheet in workshop.
38/50
simonkr / Getty Images

Welders, Cutters, Solderers and Brazers

  • Median annual wage: $42,490
  • Median hourly wage: $20.43
  • Median overtime wage: $30.65
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations
man removing asbestos
39/50
shank_ali / iStock.com

Hazardous Materials Removal Workers

  • Median annual wage: $43,900
  • Median hourly wage: $21.11
  • Median overtime wage: $31.67
  • Essential status: Generally essential
adult experienced industrial worker during heavy industry machinery assembling on production line manufacturing workshopClick on banner below to view more images in the.
40/50
kadmy / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Engine and Other Machine Assemblers

  • Median annual wage: $45,660
  • Median hourly wage: $21.95
  • Median overtime wage: $32.93
  • Essential status: Generally essential
Young and focused graphic design student doing a freelance illustration work at home.
41/50
FluxFactory / Getty Images

Social Science Research Assistants

  • Median annual wage: $47,510
  • Median hourly wage: $22.84
  • Median overtime wage: $34.26
  • Essential status: Work can often be done remotely
Construction worker operating equipment
42/50
©Shutterstock.com

Construction Equipment Operators

  • Median annual wage: $48,160
  • Median hourly wage: $23.16
  • Median overtime wage: $34.74
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

96 Money-Making Skills You Can Learn in Less Than a Year, Technician looking at a panel off a condensing unit.
43/50
David Spates / Shutterstock.com

Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers

  • Median annual wage: $48,730
  • Median hourly wage: $23.43
  • Median overtime wage: $35.15
  • Essential status: Generally essential
Businesswoman wearing yellow shirt writing notes in the office and drinking coffee.
44/50
Kerkez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Statistical Assistants

  • Median annual wage: $49,870
  • Median hourly wage: $23.97
  • Median overtime wage: $35.96
  • Essential status: Work can often be done remotely
Portrait of an event planner.
45/50
Eva-Katalin / Getty Images

Meeting, Convention and Event Planners

  • Median annual wage: $50,600
  • Median hourly wage: $24.33
  • Median overtime wage: $36.50
  • Essential status: Generally not essential
legal-assistant
46/50
GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com

Paralegals and Legal Assistants

  • Median annual wage: $51,740
  • Median hourly wage: $24.87
  • Median overtime wage: $37.31
  • Essential status: Essential in some states and situations

Photo series of japanese man working from home as a freelancer, making conference calls and discussing projects.
47/50
visualspace / Getty Images

Graphic Designers

  • Median annual wage: $52,110
  • Median hourly wage: $25.05
  • Median overtime wage: $37.58
  • Essential status: Work can often be done remotely
Young female maintenance engineer testing voltage.
48/50
aydinmutlu / iStock.com

Electrical and Electronic Equipment Mechanics, Installers and Repairers

  • Median annual wage: $52,570
  • Median hourly wage: $25.28
  • Median overtime wage: $37.92
  • Essential status: Generally essential
Young man fixing a leak under the bathroom sink.
49/50
AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

Plumbers, Pipefitters and Steamfitters

  • Median annual wage: $55,160
  • Median hourly wage: $26.52
  • Median overtime wage: $39.78
  • Essential status: Generally essential
Maintenance engineer or blue collar worker working in production factory, testing and repairing machines, testing roll bars and using grinder or drill.
50/50
Drazen_ / iStock.com

Millwrights

  • Median annual wage: $55,560
  • Median hourly wage: $26.71
  • Median overtime wage: $40.07
  • Essential status: Generally essential

    Methodology: In order to find which hourly workers benefit the most from overtime, GOBankingRates selected a sample of 75 occupations identified in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ occupational wage and employment data which are commonly associated with hourly compensation and the possibility of overtime pay. GOBankingRates pulled BLS data on the May 2019 (1) median annual wage and (2) median hourly wage of each occupation. Then, assuming that overtime compensation would be 1.5x the regular hourly pay rate for each occupation, GOBankingRates provided estimates of the (3) median hourly overtime pay rate for each occupation. The 50 occupations with the highest estimated overtime rate were then ranked on factor No. 3, with No. 1 being the occupation with the highest overtime rate and No. 50 being the occupation with the lowest. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 6, 2020.

      Methodology: In order to find which hourly workers benefit the most from overtime, GOBankingRates selected a sample of 75 occupations identified in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ occupational wage and employment data which are commonly associated with hourly compensation and the possibility of overtime pay. GOBankingRates pulled BLS data on the May 2019 (1) median annual wage and (2) median hourly wage of each occupation. Then, assuming that overtime compensation would be 1.5x the regular hourly pay rate for each occupation, GOBankingRates provided estimates of the (3) median hourly overtime pay rate for each occupation. The 50 occupations with the highest estimated overtime rate were then ranked on factor No. 3, with No. 1 being the occupation with the highest overtime rate and No. 50 being the occupation with the lowest. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 6, 2020.

      For official contest rules, click here.