These Hourly Workers Benefit the Most From Overtime

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed the professional lives of nearly every American. Many workers, for instance, work their jobs remotely. Data from a Gallup Panel noted that 62% of employed Americans currently work from home. But while working from home is becoming increasingly common, it also comes with its own set of challenges: homeschooling kids, barking dogs and spouses who wander willy-nilly in and out of frame during Zoom meetings.

Of course, these challenges pale in comparison to those who are out of jobs entirely. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics said in a February 5 news release that unemployment fell to 6.3% a drop from May 8, 2020, numbers of 20 percent. That was alarmingly close to the estimated 25% unemployment rate during the Great Depression. Thankfully, unemployment has since dropped down below 10%, although it’s still high.

Read: How the Coronavirus Outbreak Is Devastating the Livelihood of Hourly Workers

That said, one could argue that it’s the nation’s essential workers who have it the worst. Policymakers have been pushing for essential employees to receive anything from hazard pay to double-time to student loan relief, but nothing has been finalized. In turn, these workers have been forced into situations that compromise their health and that of their loved ones with no additional compensation.

Evidence shows that hourly workers, in particular, have been hit hardest by the pandemic. If they haven’t lost their jobs entirely, many have to endure gruelingly long hours for wages well below the national average. Some hourly workers need overtime to make ends meet, while others, such as nursing assistants, may have no choice in the matter.

So, now the guy who stocks shelves at the grocery store and just wants to pay his bills is risking death while keeping society from devolving into complete chaos — all for $13 an hour. And that’s not even $20 an hour pretax for overtime. It begs the question: does working overtime really pay off?

Save Up: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

GOBankingRates looked at the median annual and hourly wage of 50 nonexempt occupations, meaning those eligible for overtime pay. Each job’s overtime wage was calculated as 1.5 times their regular wage. Of course, if you have a higher-paying job, your overtime will be correlatively higher, and vice versa. However, when you consider which jobs are essential, which can be done remotely and which are likely out of work right now, it puts the devastation of hourly workers into a whole new light.