How To Snag That Seasonal Job — and Make It Permanent

mimagephotography / Shutterstock.com

Job-hunting site FlexJobs recently shared a list of 16 companies seeking seasonal help. From retail stores to financial firms, the comprehensive list showcased jobs in many different fields, including a plethora of remote jobs in finance, customer service and marketing.

See: 22 Tips for Landing a Job During the Health Crisis

Find: 30 Odd Jobs That Pay Insanely Well

“While it’s often the first area people think of and there are a lot of opportunities there, retail isn’t the only field to find seasonal job opportunities,” says Toni Frana, career coach and team lead at FlexJobs and Remote.co. “Event planning and management, fundraising, travel, sales and many other fields tend to hire for seasonal jobs, giving you the chance to try something new,” Frana said.

Whether you’ve been laid off, are looking for a part-time gig to supplement your income or are getting ready to return to work for the first time since the pandemic, a seasonal gig could be a good solution. Seasonal jobs also represent the perfect opportunity to try out a new field if you’re considering switching careers.

More From Your Money

CNN reported that retailers, especially, are so desperate for help, they are offering sign-on bonuses and job offers within a half-hour of receiving your job application. How can you become one of the applicants worthy of a quick offer or a sign-on bonus?

More: Highest-Paying Work-From-Home Jobs

First, keep your eyes open for companies offering bonuses and perks. Often, these incentives will be listed in job ads or on hiring signs posted at the physical location. Current employees may also receive bonuses for referring friends to open positions. Let your network know you’re seeking seasonal employment and it could mean extra money in the pocket for you and your friend.

Then, do you best to shine as a top candidate with these expert tips.

Tailor Your Resume to the Field You Want To Work In

Whether you’re shifting fields because you’d prefer a remote position, or you want to get out in the world again with a job in retail or hospitality, it’s important to highlight and share the relevant skills and experience you bring from past jobs. Include specific details about your prior jobs that illustrate your ability to perform the duties in your new role.

For instance, think about ways you used customer service skills, organization or management in prior roles and how they might translate to the new position. Frana advised using the keywords and skills listed in the job description on the resume or job application. “For remote roles, especially,” she said, “be sure to include any technology tools you are familiar with and highlight any other remote work experience you already have.”

You can list “Remote Work” right next to the job title on your resume, include it in the job descriptions in your work history or build it into the skills section, she advised. “For example, make sure you talk about the types of skills it takes to be a successful remote worker — time and task management, communication, self-management, the ability to work independently and comfort with technology are some of the top skills employers like to see when hiring for remote jobs.”

More From Your Money

Related: 25 Tried-and-True Jobs That Will Last Through Any Recession

Even if a position doesn’t require a resume, including one could help your application stand out. “While the company will have the application materials in their computer system, if you have a resume document, a hiring manager could review it and see your career history in a nicely formatted document,” Frana said.

Convey Your Desire for a Permanent Position

Once your resume and job experience has gotten your foot in the door, be upfront about your intentions. If you are considering changing career fields and using seasonal employment as a test, let your employer know that you hope to ultimately turn the seasonal job into a full-time or year-round position.

“Communicate your desire to stay,” Frana said. “Tell your manager that you’d love to be considered for any potential permanent positions.” In today’s tight labor market, your desire for a future with the company could even put you ahead of other candidates being interviewed. The hiring manager will recognize that they won’t have to go through the hiring process again if a position opens up several months from now, and they can, instead, promote from within.

Once you’ve got the job, don’t just leave a full-time role in the hands of fate — or the hands of your manager. “Be proactive and look for any current open positions with the company you’re qualified for and apply to those,” Frana said, noting that you should tell your seasonal manager you applied. They will have the opportunity to put in a good word with the hiring manager, and can also plan ahead to fill your position if you get the permanent job.

Go the Extra Mile To Shine

To be considered for a full-time, permanent role, Frana said, “behave like a permanent employee.”

Learn: The World’s Most In-Demand Jobs That Don’t Require a Degree

Explore: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

She said, “When demand for new workers extends beyond the holiday season, the temporary employees who are likely to be asked to continue are those whose work stands out as excellent and those who have let it be known that they are committed to being there long term if the opportunity arises. Go the extra mile to demonstrate your commitment to the company. If you perform your role well and impress managers and colleagues, you will increase your chances of getting hired for a permanent role.”

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Oct. 15, 2021