I’m a Career Expert: 8 Ways You’re Sabotaging Your Career and Limiting Your Earning Potential

Navigating the complexities of the professional world can be daunting, and it’s all too easy to fall into patterns that hinder your growth and earning potential. There are common behaviors and mindsets that can sabotage your success without you even realizing it.

From maintaining a rigid job scope to neglecting the importance of continuous learning and networking, there are plenty of pitfalls you might be unwittingly stepping into. Whether you’re feeling stuck, underappreciated, or simply looking for ways to enhance your professional journey, understanding these missteps is crucial.

GOBankingRates spoke with Alysia Straw aPHR, SHRM-CP, a healthcare recruiter at Vermont-based Springfield Hospital. Here’s what she says are the ways you’re sabotaging your career and limiting your earning potential.

1. Having a ‘That’s Not My Job’ Mentality

Everyone has a key role to play on the company team. It’s important to remember there are tasks you might be called on to complete that are beyond your job description.

“Yes, it is your job,” said Straw. “Anything you do to support your team helps your organization progress. I am not suggesting you shouldn’t have boundaries. However, if you want to have a strong career and possibly move into a higher position, you need to remove this phrase from your vocabulary–fast.”

2. Talking Poorly About Your Boss or Senior Leadership

Although it might be tempting to gossip about your supervisor and the toxic company leadership, this won’t benefit you. Being the office gossip could stall your career or even get you fired.

“This will never go well for you or your career,” warned Straw. “If you have issues with your leadership, either find a way to help or find another organization.”

3. Suffering in Silence

If you started a new job, it’s natural to want to impress your boss and co-workers. However, if you run into issues, don’t hesitate to ask for help.

“If you’re having issues with a work assignment or are new to the job and struggling, ask for help,” advised Straw. “Don’t act as if you know what you’re doing when you don’t. It’s much easier to get assistance than to have you and your co-workers clean up the mess later (which will not make you very popular).”

4. Becoming a Stale Professional

“No one enjoys stale bread, and no one wants a stale professional,” said Straw. “A stale professional is someone who is not spending time improving their skill set. This is not about getting another degree, this is more about keeping up with the industry trends, joining a professional organization, and going to virtual or in-person learning sessions or conferences.”

“You can’t expect to get promoted using the same knowledge you learned from decades ago. You need to keep your skills sharp. If not, you will limit your earning potential,” added Straw.

5. Not Maintaining Your Network

“The saying that it’s not what you know but who you know is not accurate,” explained Straw. “It’s not who you know but who knows you. Be sure you’re spending some time each week to nurture your network inside and outside your organization. Having 5,000 followers on LinkedIn is not the same as having people you’re personally connecting with in your industry.”

6. Constantly Complaining

It’s best not to say anything than to complain constantly. Complaining tends to bring down company morale.

“It can hurt your career if you’re known as the person who is always complaining about what’s wrong with the company,” said Straw. “Instead of complaining, offer solutions. That is the true mark of a leader.”

7. Staying in a Job You Hate

“I hate to break it to you, but your boss and co-workers are likely aware that you’re unhappy based on your bad mood and grumpy behavior,” said Straw. “Life is too short to stay in a job you hate. Find your path and start doing the work to get to your dream job.”

8. Not Negotiating Your Salary

Always negotiate your salary. When you don’t negotiate, you’re potentially leaving thousands of dollars on the table.

“As an experienced recruiter, my advice is simple–know your worth,” advised Straw. “Do not rely on the company to tell you your range. Find out and come prepared. When your salary expectations are requested, you should have a number based on your research and data.”

