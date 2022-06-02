IRS Seeks To Offer Jobs to Thousands of Workers This Summer

The IRS — which had one of the most challenging tax seasons this year due in part to pandemic backlogs and lack of workforce — said it will hire 4,000 contact representative positions at several IRS offices nationwide this summer.

The IRS intends for the move to “boost its workforce and better help taxpayers and businesses,” the IRS said in a press release. The agency explained that a contact representative provides administrative and technical assistance to individuals and businesses primarily over the phone, through written correspondence or in person.

These are full-time positions that fall under a special hiring condition called direct-hire authority. Full-time bilingual (Spanish) positions are also available.

“The IRS continues to increase its workforce in 2022 to improve the taxpayer experience,” IRS Taxpayer Experience Officer and Wage and Investment Commissioner Ken Corbin said in the release. “We have a variety of jobs available all over the country. Contact representatives, among other things, deal directly with taxpayers by helping them with their tax obligations.”

The IRS said that shift availabilities vary by location, with openings for day shift (between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.), mid shift (between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.) and swing shift (between 2 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.) available in 22 cities nationwide, including Puerto Rico.

The IRS will hold both virtual and in-person hiring events. An event schedule is posted here, on the IRS website.

For the virtual events, job seekers can register online. In-person events will be held in June and are open to the public. They will be held in Andover, Mass.; Atlanta; Philadelphia; Fresno and Oakland, Calif.; Brookhaven, N.Y.; Cincinnati; Memphis, Tenn.; and Caguas, Puerto Rico, the IRS said in the release.

The IRS announced in March that it would hire 10,000 new employees and create a 700-person “surge team” to process new returns, according to a March 10 Treasury Department press release.

The IRS said at the time it was hiring more than 5,000 positions in its service processing centers located in Austin, Texas; Kansas City, Mo,; and Ogden, Utah, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

