Is Your Job Suited for Retirement? Use This Point System To Rank How It Compares

praetorianphoto / iStock.com

When planning for retirement, it’s crucial to consider not just your current financial situation but also how your career choice impacts your future. To assist you in evaluating the retirement readiness of your job, the Bureau of Labor Statistics devised a comprehensive point system. This system takes into account various factors such as salary, work hours, retirement benefits, future job opportunities, and educational requirements. Here’s how you can use this system to gauge if your job sets you up for a comfortable retirement.

1. Salary (20 points total)

High salary (above national average): 20 points

Average salary: 15 points

Below average salary: 10 points

2. Total Working Hours by Industry (10 points total)

Standard 40-hour workweek or less: 10 points

41-50 hours per week: 7 points

Over 50 hours per week: 5 points

3. Retirement Benefits Access by Industry (20 points total)

Comprehensive retirement plan (e.g., 401(k) with employer match, pension plans): 20 points

Basic retirement plan: 15 points

No retirement plan: 0 points

4. Future Job Opportunities (40 points total)

Projected Job Openings (20 points) High number of projected openings: 20 points Moderate openings: 15 points Few openings: 10 points

Job Outlook (20 points) Strong growth (above national average): 20 points Average growth: 15 points Declining industry: 10 points



5. Schooling (10 points total)

Jobs requiring no formal education beyond high school: 10 points

Jobs requiring some college or associate degree: 8 points

Jobs requiring a bachelor’s degree: 5 points

Jobs requiring advanced degrees: 2 points

How to Use This System:

Evaluate Your Job: Start by evaluating your current job against each criterion in the point system. Be honest and objective in your assessment to ensure an accurate outcome. Calculate Your Total Points: Tally up the points from each category. The maximum score is 100 points. Interpret Your Score: 80-100 Points : Your job is well-suited for retirement. You likely have a good salary, reasonable working hours, solid retirement benefits, and are in a growing industry.

: Your job is well-suited for retirement. You likely have a good salary, reasonable working hours, solid retirement benefits, and are in a growing industry. 60-79 Points : Your job is fairly well-suited for retirement, but there might be some areas for improvement, such as retirement benefits or job outlook.

: Your job is fairly well-suited for retirement, but there might be some areas for improvement, such as retirement benefits or job outlook. 40-59 Points : Your job has moderate retirement suitability. Consider ways to improve your situation, like seeking roles with better retirement benefits or more growth potential.

: Your job has moderate retirement suitability. Consider ways to improve your situation, like seeking roles with better retirement benefits or more growth potential. Below 40 Points: Your job may not be ideally suited for retirement. It might be wise to explore other career options or additional income sources for a more secure retirement. Plan Accordingly: Based on your score, plan your career and financial strategy. If your score is low, don’t panic. Instead, focus on developing skills that can lead to a higher score, such as acquiring new qualifications or transitioning to a higher-growth industry. Review Regularly: As industries and job markets evolve, so should your retirement planning. Reassess your job against this system every few years to ensure you’re on track for a comfortable retirement.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Using this point system provides a structured way to objectively assess how well your current job supports your retirement goals. Remember, it’s never too late to make changes that can positively impact your future financial security.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates