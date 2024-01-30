Job Hunting? Career Experts Suggest 4 Resume Tricks To Impress Recruiters in ‘3-to-5 Seconds’

primeimages / iStock.com

There are few things more nerve-racking than looking for a new job. While it might provide some comfort and a much-needed confidence boost to fantasize about recruiters pouring over your resume with much determination, the reality is that hirers spend about “three-to-five seconds” looking at your resume, according to one expert. “Five is generous,” he said.

That’s not to say resumes aren’t important; they’re more valuable than ever. But they have to engage their readers immediately with uber-pertinent information and keywords, according to Simon A. Taylor, Head of Organizational Effectiveness & Change Management at Gap Inc. and the author of the forthcoming “Build Smart: A Blueprint for Building a High-Performing Organization.”

Jeff Hyman, CEO of Recruit Rockstars, who has interviewed over 30,000 people during his 25-year career, concurred that being concise serves job seekers well. “You don’t want to submit a lengthy, two-page resume in a small font listing every job or accomplishment you’ve ever had,” he said. “It’s never going to work in your favor.”

Here’s four resume tricks that will help you impress recruiters in three-to-five (or six, per CNBC Make It) seconds.

1. Parallel the Job Description

Your resume and cover letter should reflect each and every job to which you apply. Make sure you review the description of the job to which you’re applying and include keywords and current job titles that imitate the posting.

“You want to create a customized version of your resume that mirrors the job description so that the person reading your resume thinks, ‘Oh my God … how could we not interview this person?'” Hyman stated.

2. Provide a Resume Summary

A two- or three-sentence introduction to your resume has gone in and out of fashion over the past decade. The practice is currently in favor as recruiters are spending less time reviewing resumes. As CNBC Make It noted, a concise summary of an applicant’s top skills — or “a couple of bullets at the very top of their resume summarizing the top six skills they have or types of experience,” said Taylor — isn’t necessary, but it might prompt employers to read past a handful of seconds.

3. Feature Relevant Past Job Experience

If you think the job experience section of your resume is a standard list of past positions and roles, think again. This area is an opportunity to customize your resume so it gels with the advertised job description. By emphasizing past roles and reputable companies that are a good fit to a prospective employer, you’re filling in a lot of blanks for recruiters.

4. Highlight Achievements and Results

Too much unfocused information on a resume is a red flag, according to Hyman. Resumes shouldn’t exceed one page and should highlight promotions, mentorships, tough assignments and concrete accomplishments rather than vague descriptions.

Recruiters are increasingly interested in leadership and management skills. “Any experience that you’ve had around leadership, people development, hiring or mentoring people is one of the most important things that recruiters and executives want to see in a resume,” said Hyman.

In the words of Taylor, “It’s not always as black and white,” as crucial requirements, but there are common resume elements that recruiters are looking always for. If you’re cautious with creativity and follow the employer’s needs, you’ll improve your chances at a follow up and interview or, hopefully, a job offer.

