Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Layoff Insurance: 3 Things You Need to Know

2 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Aleksei Isachenko/imageBROKER/Shutterstock (13784764o)Middle aged woman works overtime in office late at nightVarious 23acchbada.
Aleksei Isachenko/imageBROKER/Shutterstock / Aleksei Isachenko/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Mass layoffs have been making headlines recently — notably those in the tech industry — but other sectors such as financial and media are also being hit.

Next: Suze Orman’s Top 26 Tips That Will Save You From Financial Disaster
Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Indeed, U.S.-based employers announced 80,089 cuts in May, a 20% increase from the 66,995 cuts in April, according to a Challenger, Gray & Christmas June 1 report. This represents a jarring 287% increase compared to May 2022.

Against this backdrop, many employees might wonder whether taking layoff insurance might provide some sort of financial cushion.

What Is It?

First, layoff insurance is an insurance policy that can help employees but unfortunately is not as common as many other insurance plans, and is often only available for specified periods, according to Pacific Prime.

Hence, with few providers offering it, employees might want to look at other options.

Mortgage Unemployment Insurance

Mortgage unemployment insurance will pay your mortgage if you are laid off or fired without cause, according to Protective. You can generally get coverage either as a rider on your homeowner’s policy or as a supplemental commercial policy through a broker, Protective added.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

For example, Trustage offers these types of insurance, if you lose your job due to a layoff; a job elimination or business closing due to no fault of your own; your job loss starts more than 30 days after your loan is approved and the job loss is not specifically excluded from coverage, according to its website.

Is It Worth It?

First, it’s important to note that there is typically a 30 to 90 days waiting period. In addition, payments will be sent directly to your lender and some policies will only pay benefits for six months, according to Protective.

Jaspreet Singh on the 75/15/10 Rule: This Is How the 1% Manage Their Wealth
I’m a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

“The fact is, a job loss often comes without warning. If you find yourself fearful of being laid off and having the emergency cash to make your mortgage payments, then you may want to consider mortgage unemployment insurance,” according to Protective.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Related Content

16 Rules That Oprah, Mark Cuban, Beyoncé and Other Millionaires Swear By

Wealth

16 Rules That Oprah, Mark Cuban, Beyoncé and Other Millionaires Swear By

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Ways To Build Wealth Fast

Wealth

10 Ways To Build Wealth Fast

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

15 States Where Teachers Make More Than the Average American

Money

15 States Where Teachers Make More Than the Average American

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Live Well in 9 Big Cities Where Median Income Is Not Enough

Money

How To Live Well in 9 Big Cities Where Median Income Is Not Enough

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Sell on Facebook Marketplace

Side Gigs

How To Sell on Facebook Marketplace

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Own Business

Money

7 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Own Business

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Is Costco’s Employee-Assisted Self-Checkout Driving Away Customers?

Money

Is Costco's Employee-Assisted Self-Checkout Driving Away Customers?

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Best Money Moves You Should Make This Week

Money

9 Best Money Moves You Should Make This Week

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Live on $1,000 Per Month

Money

How To Live on $1,000 Per Month

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Moving to a Cheap Country? You Still Need To Be Prepared for These Expenses

Money

Moving to a Cheap Country? You Still Need To Be Prepared for These Expenses

June 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Surprising Money Tips From Warren Buffett, Mark Cuban and More

Money

Surprising Money Tips From Warren Buffett, Mark Cuban and More

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

3 Ways To Make Money With ChatGPT, According to YouTube

Money

3 Ways To Make Money With ChatGPT, According to YouTube

June 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Reaganomics vs. Bidenomics: Which President Had the Strongest Economy?

Money

Reaganomics vs. Bidenomics: Which President Had the Strongest Economy?

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Have You Used ChatGPT To Make Money? Take Our Poll

Money

Have You Used ChatGPT To Make Money? Take Our Poll

June 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

25 Secrets Every Rich Person Knows

Wealth

25 Secrets Every Rich Person Knows

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These $100 Bills Are Worth Way More Than a Standard Benjamin

Money

These $100 Bills Are Worth Way More Than a Standard Benjamin

June 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!