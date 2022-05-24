Advertiser Disclosure
LGBTQ+ Workers Rate These 15 Companies Highest in Workplace Experience

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

With Pride month just around the corner, a new study finds that LGBTQ+ employees as a group are less satisfied at work when compared to non-LGBTQ+ employees. In addition, the study finds that certain sectors fare better than others in terms of overall satisfaction.

A new Glassdoor study shows that while there has been progress in diversity and inclusion efforts in the workplace and despite advances in equal rights for Americans who identify as LGBTQ+, there is still a significant gap in the workplace experiences of LGBTQ+ employees.

The study notes that LGBTQ+ employees rate their companies 3.62 out of 5 on average for workplace experience, 6% lower than non-LGBTQ+ employees. Specifically, transgender employees rate their employee experience 3.43 out of 5, 10.9% than non-LGBTQ+ employees.

In terms of industries providing LGBTQ+ employees with a more welcoming workplace culture than others, the top three are real estate, information technology and legal.

Production-based industries follow with construction, repair and maintenance services, at the number four spot, and energy, mining and utilities at the number five.

On the other hand, the lowest-rated industries for LGBTQ+ employees are primarily service industries, with the top three including retail and wholesale, restaurants and food service, and personal consumer services. These are followed by healthcare and manufacturing, the study shows.

So which companies received the highest rating overall?

  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • H E B
  • lululemon
  • Deloitte
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Progressive Insurance
  • IBM
  • Walt Disney Company
  • Apple
  • T-Mobile
  • Accenture
  • Bank of America
  • AT&T
  • YMCA

Glassdoor notes that LGBTQ+ employees make up a substantial minority of the American workforce, with 13% of employees in its overall data, and as much as 23.1% in certain industries.

“But it is still very much the case that, in 2022, LGBTQ+ employees face unique challenges and barriers in the workplace. This not surprisingly makes their employee experience less satisfactory compared to peers who do not identify as LGBTQ+,” according to the study. “Ultimately, Glassdoor data shows that there is still much progress to be made when it comes to fostering an inclusive workplace for LGBTQ+ employees.”

