Looking for a Job in a New City? You’ll Have the Most Success Networking in 10 US Locations

Networking is an important factor in the success of your professional career advancement. Yet, some American cities are better suited than others when it comes to making and building professional relationships.

As Indeed noted, networking isn’t just about meeting new people.

“Effective networking can help cultivate quality relationships, which may lead to promotions and interview opportunities. Learning about networking strategies and techniques can help you make professional contacts that allow you to advance your career,” Indeed detailed.

A recent LinkedIn analysis examined which cities are the best for networking for newcomers — and perhaps unsurprisingly, New York City claimed the top spot.

Here are the top 10 cities:

1. New York City: Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 11.1 times.

Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 11.1 times. 2. San Francisco Bay Area: Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 9.5 times.

Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 9.5 times. 3. Salt Lake City: Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 9.2 times.

Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 9.2 times. 4. Los Angeles: Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 8.7 times.

Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 8.7 times. 5. Boston: Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 8.6 times.

Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 8.6 times. 6. Chicago: Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 8.4 times.

Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 8.4 times. 7. Washington, D.C.: Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 8.3 times.

Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 8.3 times. 8. Houston: Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 8.2 times.

Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 8.2 times. 9. Miami-Fort Lauderdale: Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 7.9 times.

Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 7.9 times. 10. Dallas-Fort Worth: Newcomers’ connection rate vs. national average: 7.8 times.

The analysis also found that men made an average of 30.5% more connections overall than women, when settling into a new metro.

Meanwhile, in terms of generations, Gen Z showed the fastest connection rate when analyzing interactions strictly within new metros.

