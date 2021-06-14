Majority of Young White-Collar Workforce Sees Going Back to Office as Crucial to Career Success

When was the last time you had to go to a physical office to work? Whether or not the pandemic changed how you do business, if you find yourself craving the social interaction of an office environment that now feels long-lost, you’re in good company.

According to a recent survey conducted for Sharp Corp., out of 6,000 white-collar workers aged 21-30 surveyed across Europe, close to 60% said they miss being able to meet and work with their co-workers in a modern office setting, Bloomberg reported.

In the same study, the majority of respondents under 30 said remote work made them more productive — but the trade-off was a fear of being passed over for career opportunities and missed training opportunities, Bloomberg stated.

In a separate study by Citrix of 2,000 Gen-Z and millennial employees in large corporations and mid-market companies, a large majority (61%) said they favored a hybrid work arrangement, Bloomberg reported.

21% said they preferred time to be evenly split across work or home

18% said they preferred to spend their majority of time in the office

22% said they preferred to spend the majority of time working from home

Additionally, 29% said they preferred to work from home full-time, while only 10% said they preferred a full-time return to the office.

On the other side of the coin, a survey by Morning Consult for Bloomberg News found that 49% of millennials and Gen-Z would consider quitting if their employers didn’t offer flexible options for continued remote work after the pandemic. Another survey showed that 39% of working U.S. adults would consider quitting without remote work options, Bloomberg reported.

Employees who are concerned that not being in the office could hurt their chances at career advancement can take some positive steps to ensure they are seen and heard — even when they’re not gathered around the water cooler.

Take Opportunities To Attend Social Engagements

As workplaces return to a new normal, employees may have opportunities to attend everything from company picnics to corporate trainings. Happy hours and other after-work gatherings may return soon, as well. These provide a chance for remote workers to stay connected with colleagues in the office.

Communicate Frequently

Most workers learned new (and sometimes, better) ways to stay connected via the pandemic as video conferences and messenger apps became a normal part of workdays. Maintain those open lines of communication, especially with supervisors and team members who are working in the office. In addition to asking questions and giving project updates, don’t be afraid to communicate your successes regularly.

Synch Your Schedule to the Office (as Much as Possible)

One of the benefits of remote work is that you may have more flexibility in your office hours to pick up kids from school or even run mid-day errands. But make sure to be available during normal office hours and respond promptly when you’re needed.

Last updated: June 14, 2021