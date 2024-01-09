Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Mark Cuban Says ‘Don’t Apply for a Job With Me’ Without This Valuable Asset — Why It Matters to Employers

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for AWNewYork (14150804hi)15 Seasons of Shark Tank - Mark Cuban - Founder of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, owner of the 2011 NBA Champion Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban CompaniesAdvertising Week New York, Day 2, The Penn District, USA - 17 Oct 2023.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for AWNewYork / Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for AWNewYork

Billionaire “Shark Tank” investor Mark Cuban recently shared some advice on the traits he values most in employees. He said that he appreciates people who put in an effort and take initiative.

It’s not surprising an employer would value these traits. But Cuban’s observation, which he shared in a LinkedIn video post published by entrepreneur and venture capital investor Randall Kaplan, might surprise you. “I say all the time the one thing in life you can control in your life is your effort. And being willing to do so is a huge competitive advantage, because most people don’t.”

He also told Kaplan he’s not interested in job candidates who won’t put in the extra effort to find an answer. “Don’t apply for a job with me,” he said bluntly. “There’s an answer somewhere, or the answer is you’ve done all the work to find out there is no answer and have a great explanation. But what’s not acceptable is not putting in the effort to try to find it.”

Other Experts Weigh In on Top Job Secrets

In an interview with CNBC Make It, career coach Patrice Lindo, CEO of Career Nomad, also said that an employee should not tell their boss they don’t know the answer to a question — or the solution to a problem.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Of course, it’s okay not to know everything, especially in a new role. But, depending on the context, you don’t want to say, “I don’t know,” and leave it at that.

Lindo told CNBC Make It that the phrase “I don’t know” can indicate you don’t have initiative or a willingness to learn.

If you want to impress leaders like Cuban, Lindo, and others, show the desire to go that extra mile and learn what you need to know, even if you ask for some help to do so.

Lindo advised that if you don’t know an answer, you can request time to research, showing that you’re a solution-based person who is willing to put in the work. You could also ask for clarification from your boss or a colleague, especially if the topic or request seems out of your wheelhouse.

Finally, if the problem is complex, you might ask if you can gather a team to research solutions. This shows initiative and leadership that is sure to impress most bosses, especially if you are new to your role.

A survey from the American Association of Colleges and Universities revealed the aptitudes, or personality traits, most desirable to employers. The findings supported Lindo and Cuban’s views.

The top five traits employers look for, according to the study, are:

  • Drive/work ethic (65%).
  • Ability to take initiative (63%).
  • Self-confidence (62%).
  • Persistence (58%).
  • Self-awareness (55%).

These traits all point back to the ability to figure things out, even when answers aren’t immediately obvious.

If you’re looking for a new job in the new year, go in with a willingness to learn. Whether you’re aiming to work with a high-profile investor like Cuban or just want a job with higher pay, better benefits, and more flexibility, putting in the effort can get you there.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

10 Tips To Start a Business With Very Little Money, According to Entrepreneurs

Money

10 Tips To Start a Business With Very Little Money, According to Entrepreneurs

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

If You’re Not Going To Budget in 2024, at Least Do These 7 Things To Save Money

Money

If You're Not Going To Budget in 2024, at Least Do These 7 Things To Save Money

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Financial Resolutions the Rich Never Make

Money

8 Financial Resolutions the Rich Never Make

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Says You Must Do These 3 Things If You Receive an Inheritance

Money

Suze Orman Says You Must Do These 3 Things If You Receive an Inheritance

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Don’t Waste Money Trying to Look Wealthy — Actually Become Wealthy

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: Don't Waste Money Trying to Look Wealthy -- Actually Become Wealthy

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things Nobody Tells You About Being a Millionaire

Wealth

7 Things Nobody Tells You About Being a Millionaire

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

This 1971 Jefferson Nickel Is Worth Upwards of $2,000 — What Makes It Valuable?

Wealth

This 1971 Jefferson Nickel Is Worth Upwards of $2,000 -- What Makes It Valuable?

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Cheap Hobbies To Start in 2024 That Will Make You Extra Money

Money

6 Cheap Hobbies To Start in 2024 That Will Make You Extra Money

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: Here’s Why the ‘Middle Class’ Is a Trap That You Need To Break Out Of

Money

Grant Cardone: Here's Why the 'Middle Class' Is a Trap That You Need To Break Out Of

January 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran: Here’s How To Get a Raise at Work

Money

Barbara Corcoran: Here's How To Get a Raise at Work

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

Wealth

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Struggling To Build an Emergency Fund? These Employers Offer Plans Through Suze Orman’s SecureSave and Others

Money

Struggling To Build an Emergency Fund? These Employers Offer Plans Through Suze Orman's SecureSave and Others

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

‘Doom Spending’ Only Feels Therapeutic — 3 Ways It’s Harmful To Financial Well-Being

Wealth

'Doom Spending' Only Feels Therapeutic -- 3 Ways It's Harmful To Financial Well-Being

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Average Paycheck for Men vs. Women: What We’re Missing About the Gender Wage Gap

Money

Average Paycheck for Men vs. Women: What We're Missing About the Gender Wage Gap

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Many Work Weeks Are in a Year and What Does That Mean for Your Paycheck?

Money

How Many Work Weeks Are in a Year and What Does That Mean for Your Paycheck?

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Just Got Your First Job? 9 Things You Must Not Do With Your First Paycheck

Money

Just Got Your First Job? 9 Things You Must Not Do With Your First Paycheck

January 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!