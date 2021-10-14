Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Pandemic Is Turning Millions Into Entrepreneurs — Is It the Right Financial Move For You?

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Two beautiful freelance business women seller checking product order with computer in their startup small business. stock photo
nensuria / iStock.com

There’s been a record number of new businesses since the onset of the pandemic.  According to U.S. Census Bureau data, there were 4.3 million new business applications in 2020 and 3.8 million so far this year.

Discover: What Do Small Businesses Really Mean for the US Economy?
Explore: 22 Companies That Hire at $15 an Hour

This trend isn’t a bubble, however; it’s simply a reflection of the times, Business Insider noted. Millions who were laid off or quit their unfulfilling jobs are now becoming solopreneurs, freelancers or full-time hustlers and taking charge of their careers and income potential. “Entrepreneurship goes in waves,” Jacqueline Kirtley, a Wharton management professor, explained to Business Insider. “There has been some concern that it had been dropping in the first decade of the millennium, but it was more flat than dropping.”

According to ZipRecruiter, annual salaries for self-employed individuals range widely, going as high as  $273,000 and as low as $20,000. However, average salaries typically range between $41,000 and $89,000.

More From Your Money

Conversely: How the Pandemic Amplified the Challenges of Women Entrepreneurs

Technology and online resources have made it possible to start a business from almost anywhere. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that the number of self-employed workers reached an eight-year high in July.

Additionally, Business Insider found that 35% of new businesses recorded by the Census Bureau in 2020 have a high propensity or a high likelihood of employing other people and a 50% chance of surviving their first five years of business.

From New York to California: A Spotlight on Beloved Small Businesses Across All 50 States
Attention Small Business Owners: Chase Just Launched the First World of Hyatt Business Credit Card

Cynthia Franklin, the director of entrepreneurship for the W.R. Berkley Innovation Labs at New York University, told Business Insider that lasting business success depends on finding the right market. “It still requires that you have a good idea, good market, and something you can deliver in a way that’s different and special.”

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: October 14, 2021

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.