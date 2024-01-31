Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Pay Cut for Better Work-Life Balance? 5 Ways It Will Hurt You Forever Financially

3 min Read
By Adam Palasciano
A young woman looks stress about her finances as she looks at a document.
fizkes / iStock/Getty Images

Work-life balance is an important aspect of one’s career for many Americans. Some may even believe having more time to focus on interests outside of work is worth a reduction in pay. In fact, a majority would even take a pay cut.

Fifty-two percent of those employed would be willing to take a 20% pay cut to achieve a lifestyle that prioritizes their quality of life, according to a recent 2024 Ford Trends survey. Although, experts say taking a pay cut might benefit your personal wellness, it could also adversely affect your financial health and ability to retire, according to USA Today.

How Taking a Pay Cut Can Cause Long-Term Financial Pain

There are several ways choosing to take a pay cut or cutting back on your working hours can cause financial issues:

  • Not Being Able To Retire When You Want To: Choosing to take a 20% pay cut could very well mean you won’t be able to retire when you were originally planning to. If your retirement goal is age 62, consider pushing your retirement several years so you have more time to save the money to live comfortably later in life.
  • Having To Reduce Your Current Lifestyle: A reduction in pay could mean you need to cut back on how you live your life. If you’re used to getting a $5 latte every morning or taking more than one vacation per year, odds are you’ll have to pull back on non-essential expenses such as these. 
  • Not Being Able To Save Enough Money: A 20% pay cut could also mean you don’t have enough take-home pay in your monthly budget to save each month. Being able to put away a percentage of your earnings in an emergency fund is crucial and less pay might make that a whole lot more difficult.
  • Going Into Debt: Less pay could mean more debt to afford your necessary monthly expenses, especially in today’s economy with elevated costs and interest rates. 
  • Putting Off Life’s Milestones: You might be thinking about buying your first home or having a child. However, a pay reduction this large could make it difficult to afford life’s next steps.
Make Your Money Work Better for You

Better Options for Work-Life Balance

Here are some more financially favorable ways to achieve work-life balance that don’t involve a reduction of pay or work:

  • Have a Discussion with Your Employer: If you feel like your workload is too much, have a conversation with your boss to figure out how your workload could be shifted to minimize stress.
  • Search for New Employment: Sometimes, creating a better work-life balance comes with a job change. A new job might be less demanding and could even come with higher pay.
  • Ask for Work From Home Days: Being able to work from home at least a few days per week could certainly improve your overall work-life balance. If you feel you’re valuable to your employer, ask them if a hybrid work arrangement would be possible.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

Have Any Canadian $2 Coins? They Could Be Worth Over $27,000

Wealth

Have Any Canadian $2 Coins? They Could Be Worth Over $27,000

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Investing Expert Calls Economy ‘Pretty Damn Good Right Now’ — But Warns of 2 Risks

Money

Investing Expert Calls Economy 'Pretty Damn Good Right Now' -- But Warns of 2 Risks

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran: The No. 1 Thing You Should Ask Your Partner About Finances

Money

Barbara Corcoran: The No. 1 Thing You Should Ask Your Partner About Finances

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Key Signs You’ve Reached Financial Freedom

Money

7 Key Signs You've Reached Financial Freedom

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

23 Money-Making Skills You Can Learn in Less Than a Year

Money

23 Money-Making Skills You Can Learn in Less Than a Year

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

What’s the Entry-Level Salary in Every State?

Money

What's the Entry-Level Salary in Every State?

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 11 Best Money Habits To Have in Your 20s

Money

Rachel Cruze: 11 Best Money Habits To Have in Your 20s

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Check Your Garage: 12 Scrap Metals Worth High Value Right Now

Money

Check Your Garage: 12 Scrap Metals Worth High Value Right Now

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Signs Your Financial Well-Being Is the ‘Best It Has Ever Been’

Money

6 Signs Your Financial Well-Being Is the 'Best It Has Ever Been'

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Stay in Debt: The 11 Worst Pieces of Advice You’ve Probably Been Told

Money

How To Stay in Debt: The 11 Worst Pieces of Advice You've Probably Been Told

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

January 31, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Financial Milestones You Should Hit Before 40

Money

7 Financial Milestones You Should Hit Before 40

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Easy TaskRabbit Jobs That Can Make You $1,000 a Month

Money

Easy TaskRabbit Jobs That Can Make You $1,000 a Month

January 27, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Frugal Habits of Millionaires

Money

6 Frugal Habits of Millionaires

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Best Money Rules of Thumb You Need To Know

Money

5 Best Money Rules of Thumb You Need To Know

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

12 Cities With Really High Salaries and Really Low Costs of Living

Money

12 Cities With Really High Salaries and Really Low Costs of Living

January 30, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!