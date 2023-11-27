Advertiser Disclosure
Retired But Want to Work? Try These 10 Jobs for Seniors in the Healthcare Industry

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Retirement doesn’t mean you have to stop working. In fact, many seniors find joy and purpose in taking up new jobs, especially in the healthcare industry. This field offers a variety of roles that not only utilize your experience but also provide opportunities to help others. Here’s a look at some great job options for seniors in healthcare.

1. Medical Administrative Assistant

If you have a knack for organization and enjoy office work, this could be a perfect fit. Medical administrative assistants handle appointments, phone calls, and patient records in hospitals or clinics. This role typically requires basic computer skills and a friendly demeanor.

2. Patient Advocate

Patient advocates provide a vital service by helping patients navigate the healthcare system. This role involves explaining medical procedures and policies, ensuring patients’ rights are respected, and sometimes assisting with insurance matters. This role is ideal for those who are compassionate and have good communication skills.

3. Medical Billing Specialist

For those who are detail-oriented and like working with numbers, a medical billing specialist position might be appealing. This job involves processing insurance claims, handling billing inquiries, and managing patient accounts. Training for this role is often available on the job or through short-term certification programs.

4. Nutritionist or Dietitian Assistant

Seniors with an interest in health and wellness might enjoy working as a nutritionist or dietitian assistant. In this role, you’d support a certified nutritionist in creating meal plans, educating patients on healthy eating, and possibly conducting basic health screenings.

5. Health Educator

If you have a passion for teaching and health, consider becoming a health educator. This job involves creating programs and materials to teach people about health and wellness topics. This role might be especially fulfilling if you’re looking to make a positive impact on community health.

6. Pharmacy Technician

Pharmacy technicians assist pharmacists in dispensing medications and managing prescriptions. While some technical knowledge is required, many pharmacies offer training programs. This role suits seniors who are detail-oriented and enjoy interacting with the public.

7. Home Health Aide

For those who prefer a more hands-on role, working as a home health aide might be a good option. This job involves helping elderly, disabled, or ill individuals with daily activities and basic care. It’s a deeply rewarding role for those who are compassionate and patient.

8. Physical Therapy Aide

This role involves assisting physical therapists with patient care and administrative tasks. It’s a good fit for seniors who want to stay active and have an interest in physical wellness.

9. Medical Interpreter

If you’re bilingual, consider using your language skills as a medical interpreter. This job involves translating for patients who don’t speak the primary language of the healthcare provider. It’s a vital role that can make a huge difference in patient care.

10. Volunteer Coordinator

Many healthcare facilities rely on volunteers. As a volunteer coordinator, you would recruit and manage volunteers, organize schedules, and plan activities. This role is great for seniors who enjoy leadership and community engagement.

The Takeaway

The healthcare industry values experience and wisdom, making it a great fit for seniors. Each of these roles offers a chance to stay active, engage with others, and contribute meaningfully to society. So, if you’re retired but not ready to stop working, consider exploring these fulfilling opportunities in healthcare.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

