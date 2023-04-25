Seeking Entry-Level Work in 2023? Graduates Should Apply to These 25 Jobs Today

Are you afraid you won’t be able to earn a living wage fresh out of college, let alone one that will help pay off your student loan debt? Indeed recently analyzed the best job opportunities for new college graduates with less than three years of relevant work experience.

The jobs on this list all offer a salary of $40,000 or more — in some cases, much more! According to Indeed statistics, the industries all show high demand, based on job postings between September 2022 and February 2023 compared to the same time period a year prior. This latter comparative metric was used to determine a percentage increase in job share (or number of positions available).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of the best opportunities lie in the fields of healthcare, human resources, sales, IT, engineering and accounting. While many require a specialized degree in the field, others, like lead generation specialist or outside sales representative, could be open to someone with a liberal arts or business degree.

Take a look at these top jobs, their potential starting salaries, and the year-over-year growth in the industry.

Job title Average yearly salary Percentage increase in job share 1. Outside sales representative $60,000 258% 2. Transportation coordinator $47,500 227% 3. Quality auditor $84,500 131% 4. Accounting coordinator $52,000 125% 5. Tax preparer $67,500 123% 6. Loan processor $55,000 100% 7. Retention specialist $50,000 100% 8. Network operations technician $85,500 94% 9. Mental health case manager $42,000 93% 10. Speech-language pathologist $60,000 84% 11. Geotechnical engineer $65,000 80% 12. Patient access manager $90,000 77% 13. HR coordinator $67,500 75% 14. Lead generation specialist $62,500 73% 15. Design coordinator $55,000 73% 16. Pharmaceutical sales representative $74,378 71% 17. Behavioral therapist $50,000 68% 18. Special events coordinator $54,000 67% 19. IT engineer $92,500 67% 20. Structural engineer $90,000 63% 21. Water resources engineer $80,000 59% 22. C++ developer $120,000 58% 23. Community relations coordinator $52,500 58% 24. Business development coordinator $75,000 53% 25. Registered nurse (acute care) $92,732 32%

