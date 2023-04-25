Seeking Entry-Level Work in 2023? Graduates Should Apply to These 25 Jobs Today
Are you afraid you won’t be able to earn a living wage fresh out of college, let alone one that will help pay off your student loan debt? Indeed recently analyzed the best job opportunities for new college graduates with less than three years of relevant work experience.
The jobs on this list all offer a salary of $40,000 or more — in some cases, much more! According to Indeed statistics, the industries all show high demand, based on job postings between September 2022 and February 2023 compared to the same time period a year prior. This latter comparative metric was used to determine a percentage increase in job share (or number of positions available).
Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of the best opportunities lie in the fields of healthcare, human resources, sales, IT, engineering and accounting. While many require a specialized degree in the field, others, like lead generation specialist or outside sales representative, could be open to someone with a liberal arts or business degree.
Take a look at these top jobs, their potential starting salaries, and the year-over-year growth in the industry.
|Job title
|Average yearly salary
|Percentage increase in job share
|1. Outside sales representative
|$60,000
|258%
|2. Transportation coordinator
|$47,500
|227%
|3. Quality auditor
|$84,500
|131%
|4. Accounting coordinator
|$52,000
|125%
|5. Tax preparer
|$67,500
|123%
|6. Loan processor
|$55,000
|100%
|7. Retention specialist
|$50,000
|100%
|8. Network operations technician
|$85,500
|94%
|9. Mental health case manager
|$42,000
|93%
|10. Speech-language pathologist
|$60,000
|84%
|11. Geotechnical engineer
|$65,000
|80%
|12. Patient access manager
|$90,000
|77%
|13. HR coordinator
|$67,500
|75%
|14. Lead generation specialist
|$62,500
|73%
|15. Design coordinator
|$55,000
|73%
|16. Pharmaceutical sales representative
|$74,378
|71%
|17. Behavioral therapist
|$50,000
|68%
|18. Special events coordinator
|$54,000
|67%
|19. IT engineer
|$92,500
|67%
|20. Structural engineer
|$90,000
|63%
|21. Water resources engineer
|$80,000
|59%
|22. C++ developer
|$120,000
|58%
|23. Community relations coordinator
|$52,500
|58%
|24. Business development coordinator
|$75,000
|53%
|25. Registered nurse (acute care)
|$92,732
|32%
