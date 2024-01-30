8 Side Hustles Where Monthly Income Could Double in 2024

FlamingoImages / iStock/Getty Images

This year promises to be a year of significant opportunity if you’re looking to supplement your income. With the rise of new technologies and changing market demands, some side hustles stand out with the potential to double your earnings. Here’s a look at some of these opportunities.

1. Social Media Management

Average salary: $31/hour

As businesses continue to recognize the importance of a strong online presence, the demand for skilled social media managers is skyrocketing. This role involves creating and managing content, engaging with followers, and developing digital marketing strategies. With the right skills and a growing client base, social media managers in 2024 can expect to see their earnings soar.

How to enter the field: If you’re interested in pursuing this role, you’ll need to learn about social media and digital marketing. You can gain experience by managing accounts for small projects or businesses. Once you’ve picked up experience, start building a portfolio to showcase your skills.

2. Online Tutoring and Course Creation

Average salary: $22/hour

The e-learning industry is booming, and there’s a growing need for online tutors and course creators. Specializing in high-demand subjects or skills, such as coding, digital marketing, or even niche academic topics, can lead to a substantial increase in earnings. Creating and selling your own courses on platforms like Udemy or Teachable can also be a lucrative venture.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

How to enter the field: Identify your area of expertise and gain a deep understanding of the subject matter. Acquire teaching skills and familiarity with digital teaching platforms and create course content or offer personalized tutoring sessions online. Finally, promote your courses or tutoring services on educational platforms or through social media.

3. Freelance Writing and Content Creation

Average salary: $23/hour

Content is king in the digital world, and talented writers are in high demand. From blog posts and articles to eBooks and marketing copy, the variety of content needed is vast. Skilled freelance writers who can produce high-quality, engaging content can expect their rates and client base to grow significantly in 2024.

How to enter the field: Build a portfolio showcasing your work, and then find freelance opportunities through writing job boards, networking, and pitching to publications or businesses. Continuous learning and adapting to different writing styles and topics are key to growing in this field.

4. Virtual Event Planning

Average salary: $30/hour

With the shift toward remote work and virtual gatherings, virtual event planning has emerged as a profitable side hustle. Organizing online conferences, webinars, and social events requires creativity, coordination, and technical know-how. As more organizations look to host virtual events, skilled planners can double their income by tapping into this growing market.

How to enter the field: Entering the field of virtual event planning involves developing organizational and technical skills to manage online events. Start by gaining experience with virtual meeting platforms, understanding event logistics, and building a network with vendors and clients.

5. E-commerce and Dropshipping

Average salary: $28/hour

E-commerce continues to thrive, and dropshipping has become a popular way to enter this market with minimal upfront investment. By selling products online without holding inventory, entrepreneurs can earn significant profits. Staying ahead of market trends and consumer preferences can lead to a substantial increase in monthly earnings.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

How to enter the field: Start by researching products with high demand and low competition. Set up an online store using platforms like Shopify or WooCommerce, and partner with reliable suppliers. Focus on effective online marketing strategies to attract customers and manage your store efficiently for long-term growth.

6. App Development and Coding

Average salary: $53/hour

The demand for mobile apps and software solutions is on the rise. Learning to code and developing apps or offering coding services as a freelancer can be highly profitable. As businesses and individuals increasingly rely on technology, skilled developers have the potential to double their income.

How to enter the field: Entering the field of app development and coding involves first learning programming languages and development frameworks through resources like online courses, bootcamps, or self-study. You can build practical skills by working on personal projects or contributing to open-source software to create a portfolio. Also, take time to network with industry professionals.

7. Personal Fitness Training (Online and in Person)

Average salary: $33/hour

The health and wellness industry is booming, and personal fitness trainers can capitalize on this trend. Trainers can expand their client base and increase their earnings by offering sessions both online and in person. Specializing in popular fitness trends or niche areas of fitness can also boost income potential.

How to enter the field: Obtain a certification from a reputable organization. Next, gain practical experience through internships or working at fitness centers and develop a deep understanding of exercise science and nutrition. You can build a client base by networking, offering tailored training programs, and leveraging social media or fitness platforms to showcase your expertise and attract clients.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

8. Airbnb Hosting

Average salary: $19 an hour

Real estate investment, particularly through Airbnb hosting, offers significant earning potential. With the right property and management strategy, hosts can see a substantial increase in their monthly income. Staying informed about the local real estate market and tourism trends is key to success in this area.

How to enter the field: Entering the field of Airbnb hosting involves acquiring a property you can legally rent out. It’s important to understand local regulations related to short-term rentals, set competitive pricing, and provide excellent customer service to receive positive reviews, which are vital for attracting future guests.

Bottom Line

There are many opportunities for side hustles in 2024. Whether it’s leveraging digital skills, tapping into emerging markets, or capitalizing on personal expertise, there are numerous opportunities to double your monthly income. The key is to stay informed, flexible, and committed to growth in your chosen field.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates